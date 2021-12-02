ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Famitsu Sales: 11/22/21 – 11/28/21 [Update]

Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of November 22, 2021 to November 28, 2021. Power Pro Kun Pocket R for Switch was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 23,360 retail sales. But it was not able...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Arts#Hardware Sales#The Pokemon Company#Konami#Minecraft#Atlus#Chucklefish
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Games For December Apparently Leaked Early

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for December has been apparently leaked early. User billbil-kun on the Dealabs forum, who previously leaked the PS Plus lineups for October and November, has now revealed which games might be on the way for subscribers in December. The rumor says the lineup will...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan, Taiwan, S. Korea] Famitsu and Media Create sales for Week 47, 2021 (November 15 – November 21) [Top 30]

Here’s the latest sales reports from Famitsu and Media Create, with Hardware and Software sales for Week 47, 2021 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea!. Due to various circumstances, no commentary this week! However, you can find additional details about the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch (including Nintendo Switch sales for that week) in this post!
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Nintendo Life

Exclusive: Polymega's Next Module Brings Nintendo 64 Support

Playmaji's modular retro-gaming platform Polymega will be getting N64 support, we can exclusively reveal. The all-in-one console – which has finally found its way into the hands of customers this year after a prolonged delay – will be getting a new EM05 'Ultra' module soon, complete with a controller designed by Retro-Bit, based on its popular Tribute64 pad. In case you weren't aware, Polymega already supports original NES, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis and TG-16 / PC-Engine games via its optional 'Element Modules', and the base unit itself can play CD games for the Mega CD, Saturn, PlayStation, TG-16 / PC-Engine CD and Neo Geo CD.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Mechanics

10 of the Best PS4 Games of All Time

About the Expert: Alex McCumbers has played just about every major PS4 release since the console launched in 2013. His website, ForeverClassicGames.com, is a celebration of games from all eras across all systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. He’s also been published on gaming sites such as Giga Geek Magazine, Marooners’ Rock, and Twin Galaxies, and someday he hopes to write a game narrative of his own.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #19 — Xbox Series X|S

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

2021: Christmas Gift Guide for Gamers

Our Christmas gift guide for this year (hello, by the way!) begins with something you may want to grab for yourself and admire before the big day. Hallmark has released three new Nintendo tree ornaments: Mario holding a mushroom, an authentic-looking NES controller, and Yoshi – in festive green and red. Or rather, his everyday colours.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Castle of Shikigami 2 launches December 6 for PC, in 2022 for Switch

The PC version of shoot ’em up Castle of Shikigami 2 will launch via Steam on December 6 for $19.99 / 1,980 yen, followed by the Switch version in 2022, publisher Degica Games and developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia announced. A demo is available now. Castle Shikigami 2 first...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

EVE ghost enemies announced for PS4, Switch

El Dia has announced EVE ghost enemies for PlayStation 4 and Switch, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals. It will launch on April 21, 2022 in Japan. EVE ghost enemies is the latest entry in the visual novel series EVE, which follows a story from the perspective of two protagonists—Kojirou Amagi and Marina Houjou—to reach the truth behind the case.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dauntless coming to PS5, Xbox Series on December 2

Phoenix Labs will release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of free-to-play monster hunting game Dauntless on December 2, the developer announced. Just like its existing PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC versions, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will feature cross-play and cross-progression, in addition to “exceptionally improved visuals” (new lighting and atmospheres, improved view distance, volumetric fog, and other effects, as well as reworked environment textures, trees, water, grass, and shadows).
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

505 Games and MercurySteam to co-publish and co-develop new third-person action RPG for consoles, PC

505 Games will co-publish and co-develop the next game from. developer MercurySteam, the company announced. Code-named “Project Iron,” the new game is a third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world and will be available for consoles and PC worldwide. The intellectual property will be co-owned by 505 Games parent company Digital Bros. and MercurySteam.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: Paper Mario joins N64 library next Friday

If you buy the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the shiny new OLED Switch, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want to get access to online multiplayer and a library of classic Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you should consider signing up for Switch Online and checking out its Expansion Pack tier. It also gives you access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' paid expansion at no extra cost, and Paper Mario is joining its N64 lineup next Friday.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy