ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 20 USC Improved to 7-0 With A Lopsided Win Over Utah 93-73

By Marc Kulkin about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XOsI_0dC8NAGo00
USC Guard Boogie Ellis is becoming a team leader.

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is a fun watch. They play defense, share the ball on offense and emphasize the team before themselves. And it shows up during the games. Following a late 8:30 PM tip-off, USC and Utah opened up their conference schedule on Wednesday night, and by the time the game was over, the Trojans had packed the Ute’s bags with 54 Trojan points scored in the paint, adding nine blocks on defense, sending them home with a 93-73 loss. USC was led by team captain Isaiah Mobley’s most complete game of the season with 21 points, including making 5-6 from the FT, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocked shots for good measure while playing a game-high 35 minutes.

The Utes were in the game early, battling even, but once Utah center Branden Carlson left with a lower leg injury, the Utes lost the size they’d need to compete with USC’s length and depth for 40 minutes.

Size, depth, and most of all, Boogie Ellis decided that enough was enough after about 13 minutes or so of trading baskets with the Utes.–Boogies was going to be the catalyst to get the team playing to the abilities.

When the Trojans led 25-21 with just over 6 minutes to play in the first half, Ellis stole the ball, raced to the other end for a Slam City dunk, providing the late-arriving crowd of 3,750 the chance to get off their seats and make some noise. At that point, there was no turning back once the crowd got into the action, giving the squad a home-court advantage that they missed last season during their Elite-8 run.

USC entered halftime with a 48-28 lead built with a 13-0 run over a 2:15 period and a 17-2 run in 4:24 to close out the first half. Defense and energy from the crowd helped build the 20-point cushion.

In the past, Utah has given USC fits. But Wednesday, the narrative changed. This Trojan team kept rebounding, blocking shots, and racing out in transition to find a balanced stat sheet at the end of the night that showed five players in double-figure scoring; Isiah Mobley 21-points, Ellis, 19-points, Max Agbonkpolo 16-points (11 in the 2nd half), Drew Peterson’s 11 & 8 rebounds, and Ethan Anderson with 10-points.

Next up, the team travels to Pullman where they’ll play the Washington St. Cougars, who can be sneaky good, and it’s never an easy trip. The teams are scheduled to tip-off at 3:00 PM Saturday with the game on the PAC-12 Network.

**The student section isn’t entirely filled, but it’s pretty close. With less than 2-minutes till the tip-off, I can count the empties and there are less than 30 seats. The rest of the arena for the late tip? Not so much, and I’m not going to waste my time counting all the empties. Hey, Trojan fans! This team is good and fun to watch, unlike the football team. Support your team. After the game both Coach Andy Enfield, players Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo talked about the energy from the fans who show up.

**Trojan’s starting lineup on the night.

**Big shot to open USC’s scoring with Max Agbonkpolo opening the game with a 3-pointer. After the game, I asked max how important it is for his confidence to see his first shot of the game go down. “Very important.”

**USC’s bigs are sloppy with the ball early with 2 TOs at 14:54 TV timeout, and Utah has converted those into 4 points. USC leads 10-8. Agbonkpolo leads the team with 5 points.

**You spell Drew Peterson with a capital D makes the silly spin move between two players in the lane for the basket. There are times when Peterson looks out of control, and I asked both players after the game to offer their thoughts on Drew’s game and they offered a unique perspective.

**Early Reese Dixon-Waters with an early appearance breaks the Ute’s attempt to press the Trojans fullcourt goes to the hole for the bucket and a 14-14 football score.

**Student section is filled in all the way, and the overflow of students is where the Spirit of Troy typically resides. DJ Malski has this covered in the interim.

**Ethan Anderson in the game with RDW steps back for the long 2-pointer, splash and USC now leads 19-14 with 10:19 to play.

**Isaiah “spicy” White is in the game for the first time in a while after dealing with some back stiffness. White only played 9 minutes going 1-1 from the field but he did add 3 rebounds in limited action. I’m still trying to figure out how a guy can play as hard as White does and can get as many floor burns as he does diving for loose balls, has no tolerance for Nashville Style hot chicken. LOL

**Maybe it’s just me, but the late-game late-arriving crowd has filled in most of the lower bowl and USC leads 23-17. Are there really more seats in the upper level than the lower bowl? Looks like a lot more than the announced 3,750.

**Drew with the finger roll that would make George Gervin stand up and applaud; USC leads 25-19.

**USC’s interior defense is a little porous, and Utah is down 25-21 with 6:41 to play despite shooting 35%. USC has four blocks, but the Utes also have 14 of their 21 points scored inside the paint. USC has 16 of their 25 points in the paint. Trojans have four turnovers against six assists, with the 16-11 rebound lead.

**Boogie Ellis steals and dunks “#Boogie!” Then on the ensuing possession Boogie dishes to Mobley for the bucket; timeout Utah, 29-21 USC lead.

**Boogie with back-to-back 3’s and then makes the steal and goes the length for the dunk. Trojans are now up 43-26 at 1:00 to play. Trojans are taking control of the game with a stifling and annoying defense and more energy.

**Coach Chris Capko is directing EA to move, and Anderson obliges; he moves, makes the steal, and then earns the bonus after the make. FT good, Trojans lead 48-26 with 15 seconds left in the half. It’s almost like the coach saw something on film and was coaching his players!

**Halftime stats of note: USC’s defense has 7 blocks to Utah’s 0.

–The Trojans have 9 assists and only 4 turnovers(they would finish with 8)

–USC leads 30-16 points scored in the paint.

**The 2nd half of action starts as it ended, and Peterson is on his game tonight doing everything including making difficult shots, rebounding with one hand, and playing more of that Capital Drew Defense.

**Teams are trading baskets before under 16-minute media timeout before Goodwin adds two more with a pretty spin move in the lane. At the TV timeout, Trojans have a 58-37 lead, 15:40 left in the game.

**The Utes are up to 33% FG shooting and the Trojans are at a cold shooting 59% down from the 62% they had at the half.

**Short bench today so far with Josh Morgan, EA, and RDW, and Isaiah White. By the end of the game, Enfield emptied his bench.

**Mobley is playing a lot of aggression tonight already has a double-double with 14:53 to play at 13 & 10. USC has a commanding 60-39 lead.

**The Officials are involved in the game. USC is up to 6 team fouls, and Utah has 5 with 13 minutes to play. What happened? They were so good to keep to themselves in the first half.

**The USC offense is in a lull with no FGs in the last 3:00 but they still lead 61-45.

**Breathing might help Mr. Isaiah “spicy” White after he just air-balled the first FT. The good news is he hit the rim on the second miss.

**TV timeout Trojans lead 61-45 but they are 0-6 FG’s in 4:08 with Boogie at the FT line for the 1 & 1. He misses, but USC rebounds the ball, and Boogie nails the 3-pointer ending the drought.

**There’s one ref that is determined to call the flop tonight; First, he hits Ethan Anderson with a flop warning, and then a little later, he called one on Boogie Ellis, giving the Utes a technical free throw. The shooter missed the FT because the ball doesn’t lie, even if the overweight ref with the red nose does.

**Utes with a couple of quick 3’s and suddenly it’s 66-53 with 9:00 left.

**Agbonkpolo adds 2 of his 2nd-half 11-points and the Ute rally is squashed when RDW makes a three at the 8:15 mark giving a 71-55 USC lead.

**Mobley is going to the line for 3 FTs with 7:09 to play all three are good 75-57 lead.

**Boogie to Max for the Dunk City finish and a 79-59 Trojan lead with 6:10 to play.

**Mobley is having his best game since the team destroyed Kansas with 18 & 11. Boogie has 19 points on 7-10 from the field, including his 4-7 from behind the arc. Max has 12 points in only 20 minutes. Drew has 11 points, 4 assists & 8 rebounds

**81-62 Trojans with under 5:00 minutes to play when Max swoops in for another dunk making it 83-62. Agbonkpolo owns the last 5 minutes and is now up to 16 points in only 21 minutes.

**Boogie now with 19 points adds another assist (4) to Mobley in the paint now with 20 points.

**USC leads 87-70 3 minutes exactly to go at the timeout. Mobley will be at the FT line after the breather; he made both and has made 5-6 on the game.

**Lincoln Riley was introduced on the big screen. He’s not here, but he got the applause nonetheless.

**Utah tried to full-court and it wasn’t worth the effort as White gets the easy 2 points making it 90-71 with 2:00 to play.

**EA with a three at the shot-clock buzzer for the dagger-shot making 93-71, sending the crowd up the aisles for the exits while the fans do a half-assed WeAre…SC chant.

**USC will be 7-0 when they travel to Pullman for their Saturday game that tips off at 3:00 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Mobley leads No. 20 USC to 93-73 victory over Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley kept the momentum going in what has been a fun week around the Southern California campus. The junior forward scored a career-high 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds as the 20th-ranked Trojans opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah.
UTAH STATE
Daily Breeze

USC’s Boogie Ellis electrifies crowd in victory over Utah

LOS ANGELES — Midway through the first half, the USC student section at the Galen Center began lifting their arms in anticipation every time guard Boogie Ellis went into his shooting motion. And for the most part, the Memphis transfer obliged, with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting in a 93-73...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
George Gervin
Person
Boogie Ellis
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Josh Morgan
Person
Lincoln Riley
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Usc#Utes
Larry Brown Sports

Former Oklahoma players have clear pick for new head coach

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mario Cristobal heading to Miami, but not for reason you think

Cristobal is in his fourth season as Oregon’s head coach and has the Ducks 10-2 after a 38-29 win over the Beavers. The 51-year-old was an all-conference player at Miami from 1989-1992. He was a graduate assistant there from 1998-2000 and an offensive position coach from 2004-2006. He coached FIU in Miami from 2007-2012. All in all, Cristobal has strong Miami ties.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy