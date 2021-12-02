No. 20 USC Improved to 7-0 With A Lopsided Win Over Utah 93-73

USC Guard Boogie Ellis is becoming a team leader.

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is a fun watch. They play defense, share the ball on offense and emphasize the team before themselves. And it shows up during the games. Following a late 8:30 PM tip-off, USC and Utah opened up their conference schedule on Wednesday night, and by the time the game was over, the Trojans had packed the Ute’s bags with 54 Trojan points scored in the paint, adding nine blocks on defense, sending them home with a 93-73 loss. USC was led by team captain Isaiah Mobley’s most complete game of the season with 21 points, including making 5-6 from the FT, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocked shots for good measure while playing a game-high 35 minutes.

The Utes were in the game early, battling even, but once Utah center Branden Carlson left with a lower leg injury, the Utes lost the size they’d need to compete with USC’s length and depth for 40 minutes.

Size, depth, and most of all, Boogie Ellis decided that enough was enough after about 13 minutes or so of trading baskets with the Utes.–Boogies was going to be the catalyst to get the team playing to the abilities.

When the Trojans led 25-21 with just over 6 minutes to play in the first half, Ellis stole the ball, raced to the other end for a Slam City dunk, providing the late-arriving crowd of 3,750 the chance to get off their seats and make some noise. At that point, there was no turning back once the crowd got into the action, giving the squad a home-court advantage that they missed last season during their Elite-8 run.

USC entered halftime with a 48-28 lead built with a 13-0 run over a 2:15 period and a 17-2 run in 4:24 to close out the first half. Defense and energy from the crowd helped build the 20-point cushion.

In the past, Utah has given USC fits. But Wednesday, the narrative changed. This Trojan team kept rebounding, blocking shots, and racing out in transition to find a balanced stat sheet at the end of the night that showed five players in double-figure scoring; Isiah Mobley 21-points, Ellis, 19-points, Max Agbonkpolo 16-points (11 in the 2nd half), Drew Peterson’s 11 & 8 rebounds, and Ethan Anderson with 10-points.

Next up, the team travels to Pullman where they’ll play the Washington St. Cougars, who can be sneaky good, and it’s never an easy trip. The teams are scheduled to tip-off at 3:00 PM Saturday with the game on the PAC-12 Network.

**The student section isn’t entirely filled, but it’s pretty close. With less than 2-minutes till the tip-off, I can count the empties and there are less than 30 seats. The rest of the arena for the late tip? Not so much, and I’m not going to waste my time counting all the empties. Hey, Trojan fans! This team is good and fun to watch, unlike the football team. Support your team. After the game both Coach Andy Enfield, players Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo talked about the energy from the fans who show up.

**Trojan’s starting lineup on the night.

**Big shot to open USC’s scoring with Max Agbonkpolo opening the game with a 3-pointer. After the game, I asked max how important it is for his confidence to see his first shot of the game go down. “Very important.”

**USC’s bigs are sloppy with the ball early with 2 TOs at 14:54 TV timeout, and Utah has converted those into 4 points. USC leads 10-8. Agbonkpolo leads the team with 5 points.

**You spell Drew Peterson with a capital D makes the silly spin move between two players in the lane for the basket. There are times when Peterson looks out of control, and I asked both players after the game to offer their thoughts on Drew’s game and they offered a unique perspective.

**Early Reese Dixon-Waters with an early appearance breaks the Ute’s attempt to press the Trojans fullcourt goes to the hole for the bucket and a 14-14 football score.

**Student section is filled in all the way, and the overflow of students is where the Spirit of Troy typically resides. DJ Malski has this covered in the interim.

**Ethan Anderson in the game with RDW steps back for the long 2-pointer, splash and USC now leads 19-14 with 10:19 to play.

**Isaiah “spicy” White is in the game for the first time in a while after dealing with some back stiffness. White only played 9 minutes going 1-1 from the field but he did add 3 rebounds in limited action. I’m still trying to figure out how a guy can play as hard as White does and can get as many floor burns as he does diving for loose balls, has no tolerance for Nashville Style hot chicken. LOL

**Maybe it’s just me, but the late-game late-arriving crowd has filled in most of the lower bowl and USC leads 23-17. Are there really more seats in the upper level than the lower bowl? Looks like a lot more than the announced 3,750.

**Drew with the finger roll that would make George Gervin stand up and applaud; USC leads 25-19.

**USC’s interior defense is a little porous, and Utah is down 25-21 with 6:41 to play despite shooting 35%. USC has four blocks, but the Utes also have 14 of their 21 points scored inside the paint. USC has 16 of their 25 points in the paint. Trojans have four turnovers against six assists, with the 16-11 rebound lead.

**Boogie Ellis steals and dunks “#Boogie!” Then on the ensuing possession Boogie dishes to Mobley for the bucket; timeout Utah, 29-21 USC lead.

**Boogie with back-to-back 3’s and then makes the steal and goes the length for the dunk. Trojans are now up 43-26 at 1:00 to play. Trojans are taking control of the game with a stifling and annoying defense and more energy.

**Coach Chris Capko is directing EA to move, and Anderson obliges; he moves, makes the steal, and then earns the bonus after the make. FT good, Trojans lead 48-26 with 15 seconds left in the half. It’s almost like the coach saw something on film and was coaching his players!

**Halftime stats of note: USC’s defense has 7 blocks to Utah’s 0.

–The Trojans have 9 assists and only 4 turnovers(they would finish with 8)

–USC leads 30-16 points scored in the paint.

**The 2nd half of action starts as it ended, and Peterson is on his game tonight doing everything including making difficult shots, rebounding with one hand, and playing more of that Capital Drew Defense.

**Teams are trading baskets before under 16-minute media timeout before Goodwin adds two more with a pretty spin move in the lane. At the TV timeout, Trojans have a 58-37 lead, 15:40 left in the game.

**The Utes are up to 33% FG shooting and the Trojans are at a cold shooting 59% down from the 62% they had at the half.

**Short bench today so far with Josh Morgan, EA, and RDW, and Isaiah White. By the end of the game, Enfield emptied his bench.

**Mobley is playing a lot of aggression tonight already has a double-double with 14:53 to play at 13 & 10. USC has a commanding 60-39 lead.

**The Officials are involved in the game. USC is up to 6 team fouls, and Utah has 5 with 13 minutes to play. What happened? They were so good to keep to themselves in the first half.

**The USC offense is in a lull with no FGs in the last 3:00 but they still lead 61-45.

**Breathing might help Mr. Isaiah “spicy” White after he just air-balled the first FT. The good news is he hit the rim on the second miss.

**TV timeout Trojans lead 61-45 but they are 0-6 FG’s in 4:08 with Boogie at the FT line for the 1 & 1. He misses, but USC rebounds the ball, and Boogie nails the 3-pointer ending the drought.

**There’s one ref that is determined to call the flop tonight; First, he hits Ethan Anderson with a flop warning, and then a little later, he called one on Boogie Ellis, giving the Utes a technical free throw. The shooter missed the FT because the ball doesn’t lie, even if the overweight ref with the red nose does.

**Utes with a couple of quick 3’s and suddenly it’s 66-53 with 9:00 left.

**Agbonkpolo adds 2 of his 2nd-half 11-points and the Ute rally is squashed when RDW makes a three at the 8:15 mark giving a 71-55 USC lead.

**Mobley is going to the line for 3 FTs with 7:09 to play all three are good 75-57 lead.

**Boogie to Max for the Dunk City finish and a 79-59 Trojan lead with 6:10 to play.

**Mobley is having his best game since the team destroyed Kansas with 18 & 11. Boogie has 19 points on 7-10 from the field, including his 4-7 from behind the arc. Max has 12 points in only 20 minutes. Drew has 11 points, 4 assists & 8 rebounds

**81-62 Trojans with under 5:00 minutes to play when Max swoops in for another dunk making it 83-62. Agbonkpolo owns the last 5 minutes and is now up to 16 points in only 21 minutes.

**Boogie now with 19 points adds another assist (4) to Mobley in the paint now with 20 points.

**USC leads 87-70 3 minutes exactly to go at the timeout. Mobley will be at the FT line after the breather; he made both and has made 5-6 on the game.

**Lincoln Riley was introduced on the big screen. He’s not here, but he got the applause nonetheless.

**Utah tried to full-court and it wasn’t worth the effort as White gets the easy 2 points making it 90-71 with 2:00 to play.

**EA with a three at the shot-clock buzzer for the dagger-shot making 93-71, sending the crowd up the aisles for the exits while the fans do a half-assed WeAre…SC chant.

**USC will be 7-0 when they travel to Pullman for their Saturday game that tips off at 3:00 PM.