Last week, solid-state battery producer QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced that it had nailed all its goals for 2021. The announcement comes after the company released its latest testing results for its 10-layer batteries, which can effectively run a whopping 800 cycles. Moreover, it is now focused on its 2022 and 2023 objectives, which involve increasing cell consistency, quality, layer counts, and developing its production line. Hence, QS stock appears to be a game-changer in the electric vehicle space for the long haul despite the risk.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO