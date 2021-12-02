ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia – Partner Award and Special Award winners announced

Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners of PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia’s “Partner” and “Special” awards categories. The awards show, which is held annually, recognizes the PlayStation versions of hit titles sold across the Japan and Asia regions....

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Announcing the 3rd Annual Impy Awards

Well, would you look at the time of the year. That’s right – it’s Impys season! We’re so excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Impy Awards, the third-ever instalment of our yearly Dreams awards show, will be taking place on February 27, 2022 and that nominations are open… right now!
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

DPIFF Awards announce their esteemed Co-Powered by Partners for the 2022 edition of the Prestigious Award Ceremony

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Target Media): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 has set it's foot with a blazing aura and excitement we can look forward to. TeamThe Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India is celebrating the Grandeur of Indian Cinema, Indian...
MUSIC
breakingtravelnews.com

World MICE Awards announces 2021 winners

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the MICE industry – has announced the winners of its 2021 programme. Brands to win top honours include Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai (‘World’s Best Incentive Hotel’), Etihad Airways (‘World’s Best MICE Airline’) and Liberty Czech Republic & Slovakia DMC (‘World’s Best MICE Organiser’).
LIFESTYLE
Gematsu

PlayStation Plus free games for December 2021 announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the December 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from December 7 to January 3. Godfall: Challenger Edition (Gearbox Publishing) – Godfall is a looter-slasher set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on adventure in a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets and defeat vicious enemies. The Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. All three are endgame-level content, but you’ll be immediately equipped with a spread of deadly weapons and skill points, letting you team up with up to two other players in co-op. Perfect your build and smash your enemies. Challenger Edition‘s endgame co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade at any time to the Deluxe Edition gaining access to both Godfall and “Fire & Darkness” campaigns.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ver#Partner Award#Special Award#Partner#Final Fantasy#Nier Replicant#1 22474487139
gamingideology.com

Google Play’s annual game awards are announced. Who is the winner in the three major markets of the United States, Japan and South Korea?

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/On November 29th, Beijing time, Google announced the major awards for Google Play 2021. Different from the previous selection method, this year’s Google Play annual awards were divided geographically. The best awards of the year in different regions were awarded to different game products. For example, the Google Play of the year in the United States was awarded to the “The Great Rally”, the Japanese region was awarded “The Horse Race Girl”, and the Korean region was “Gingerbread Man Kingdom.”
TECHNOLOGY
Gematsu

Castle of Shikigami 2 launches December 6 for PC, in 2022 for Switch

The PC version of shoot ’em up Castle of Shikigami 2 will launch via Steam on December 6 for $19.99 / 1,980 yen, followed by the Switch version in 2022, publisher Degica Games and developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia announced. A demo is available now. Castle Shikigami 2 first...
VIDEO GAMES
Soompi

Winners Of The 2021 Asia Artist Awards

On December 2, the 2021 Asia Artist Awards took place at KBS Arena Hall, with Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young as hosts. Organized by Star News and Star Continent, the annual ceremony first began in 2016 and honors both actors and singers across Asia. Nine Daesangs (Grand...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Capcom
Gematsu

Yokaze Night – Japanese indie games showcase set for December 4

Japanese independent games label Yokaze will host a “Yokaze Night” live stream on December 4 at 20:00 JST, where it will showcase its upcoming titles, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube. “Yokaze is an indie game label selecting games based on their engaging atmosphere,”...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

(For Southeast Asia) PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia Winners Announced!

The PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia will present awards to hit titles sold for the PlayStation, recognizing the creative work of those who made them. This will be the twenty-seventh time for the event to be held since it started as the PlayStation Awards the year after the platform’s birth in 1994. Awardees will be presented with trophies based on the motif of the PlayStation controller’s trademark button icons (△○×□).
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Famitsu Sales: 11/22/21 – 11/28/21 [Update]

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of November 22, 2021 to November 28, 2021. Power Pro Kun Pocket R for Switch was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 23,360 retail sales. But it was not able to best Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which sold another 355,046 units in its second week.
RETAIL
Variety

Singapore Comic Con Boasts MM2 Talent, Local Works-In-Progress in Rich Virtual Line-Up

The online edition of the Singapore Comic Con lasts nearly a month (Dec. 3, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022) and is has a full program of activities. The SGCC is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Over the event, those who tune in can enjoy a “meet and greet” with talent from three keenly anticipated projects by local mini-conglomerate MM2, including Singaporean monster movie “Circle Line,” feng-shui powered action adventure “The Fatekeepers” and comic book character-based “Mr. Kiasu 2.0.” Three work-in-progress graphic novel projects are also being presented – “My Roommate is a Superhero” by Clarice Nicole Lim; “How to Date a...
ASIA
Gematsu

Gran Turismo 7 ‘Deep Forest Raceway’ gameplay

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new gameplay video for Gran Turismo 7 showcasing the “Deep Forest Raceway” track. Deep Forest Raceway is an original track that debuted in the original Gran Turismo and has been featured in every main Gran Turismo title since, with the exception of Gran Turismo Sport.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion for PC launches December 6

The PC version of shoot ’em up Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion will launch via Steam on December 6, publisher Degica Games, and developers Yotsubane and Adventure Planning Service announced. A demo is available now. Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion first launched for Switch in October 2020. It includes the new “Arrange”...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

505 Games and MercurySteam to co-publish and co-develop new third-person action RPG for consoles, PC

505 Games will co-publish and co-develop the next game from. developer MercurySteam, the company announced. Code-named “Project Iron,” the new game is a third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world and will be available for consoles and PC worldwide. The intellectual property will be co-owned by 505 Games parent company Digital Bros. and MercurySteam.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei coming west in summer 2022

Idea Factory International will release otome visual novel Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei for Switch in summer 2022 in the west, the publisher announced. It will feature English subtitles with Japanese voice-overs. Wishlisting is now available for the game’s $49.99 standard edition and still-to-be-priced limited edition at Iffy’s Online Store.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy