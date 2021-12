Jose Aldo and Rob Font clashed tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) in a main event battle from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 44. Both these men entered their latest headline billing as unlikely contenders at 135 pounds, though for different reasons. As Khabib Nurmagomedov recently argued, a champion losing his title then regaining that throne is rare, but Aldo is in the midst of one hell of an attempt. Meanwhile, Font rebounded from a couple difficult losses with the best performances of his career, proving that hope was more than alive for the 34 year old.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO