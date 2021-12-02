ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Today: Andrew Mukuba named ACC Defensive Rookie of Year

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUflj_0dC8M41U00
John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Andrew Mukuba named ACC Defensive Rookie of Year

The buzz at the end of spring ball was around Andrew Mukuba. He did not play in the spring game, missing with an injury. The former four-star recruit out of Austin, Texas, put his versatility on display throughout the spring.

Then he delivered. The safety appeared in all 12 regular-season games for the Tigers this season, including nine starts. Mukuba became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson when he played in Charlotte against Georgia.

Mukuba made eight tackles and broke up a pass versus the Bulldogs and went on to finish the regular season with 52 tackles while breaking up nine passes. He earned Freshman All-America honors from the Maxwell Football Club.

In a secondary that had plenty of questions entering the season, Mukuba emerged as a star.

Brandon Streeter had ‘great’ stop with 5-star QB Arch Manning

The beginning of the contact period has facilitated in-person meetings between college coaches and senior recruits across the country.

It’s also allowed programs to stop by the schools of sought-after junior prospects. The main distinction, however, is that staff members are unable to speak with 2023 players during these stops.

On Tuesday, Clemson’s Brandon Streeter ventured out to Isidore Newman School, home of five-star quarterback Arch Manning. His primary person of contact there was head football coach Nelson Stewart spoke with ClemsonSports.com about Streeter’s visit.

Details on Brent Venables recruiting trip to Alabama on Wednesday

As Brent Venables continues to be in the mix for the Oklahoma head coaching job, he also continues to recruit for the Clemson Tigers.

A day after visiting with Tigers commits Jaren Kanak and Toriano Pride, Venables was in Alabama recruiting at Jackson-Olin High in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday.

Venables was accompanied on the trip by Clemson defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates. ClemsonSports.com has more on Venables’ recent movements and where he stands with the Oklahoma coaching search.

On3.com

On3.com

