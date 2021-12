Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest Live Stream. No. 15 Pittsburgh and No. 16 Wake Forest close out a loaded Saturday in the 2021 ACC Championship Game with a primetime kickoff in Charlotte. The Panthers and the Demon Deacons each won their divisions outright with 7-1 league records, and while a College Football Playoff appearance is not on the line, the winner will be on their way to a New Year's Six bowl game to represent the conference on the postseason's biggest stage.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO