After a dominant regular season that saw it take a firm hold on the top spot in the rankings, Georgia is down to No. 3 in the new Coaches Poll following its 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide, conversely, took the No. 1 spot in the poll. Aside from Alabama, Baylor was among the biggest risers in this week's Coaches Poll, as the Bears wound up at No. 6 following their win in the Big 12 Championship Game.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO