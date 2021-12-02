Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices

BROOKLINE (CBS) – For the Bonner family of Boston, the Christmas tree usually comes home a little closer to the big day – But not this year. “My wife is like, ‘There’s a tree shortage!’ We were going to wait until the weekend. We’ve got to get out here so we don’t miss out on the perfect tree,” Lee Bonner explained. And a perfect tree they found, at Allandale Farm. Because of competitors closing or struggling with shortages, the Brookline farm is seeing huge demand earlier than ever. “We started the reservation system last year as a COVID precaution to make sure we didn’t get too large a crowd shopping at one time. It’s something we’ve continued this year just to keep things manageable,” employee Willy Walker said. So, what’s manageable? Through that reservation system they’re booking 60 customers an hour on the weekends – selling about 600 trees on those busy days. Allendale posted a sad photo over the weekend – assuring customers that a delivery of 1600 trees was on the way. Fresh inventory, making very happy holiday shoppers. “They were perfect here.”

