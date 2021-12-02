ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices

By TERENCE CHEA
KLEWTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Even Christmas trees aren't immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both...

CBS Boston

Weekend Reservations Needed At Brookline Christmas Tree Farm Due To Demand

BROOKLINE (CBS) – For the Bonner family of Boston, the Christmas tree usually comes home a little closer to the big day – But not this year. “My wife is like, ‘There’s a tree shortage!’ We were going to wait until the weekend. We’ve got to get out here so we don’t miss out on the perfect tree,” Lee Bonner explained. And a perfect tree they found, at Allandale Farm. Because of competitors closing or struggling with shortages, the Brookline farm is seeing huge demand earlier than ever. “We started the reservation system last year as a COVID precaution to make sure we didn’t get too large a crowd shopping at one time. It’s something we’ve continued this year just to keep things manageable,” employee Willy Walker said. So, what’s manageable? Through that reservation system they’re booking 60 customers an hour on the weekends – selling about 600 trees on those busy days. Allendale posted a sad photo over the weekend – assuring customers that a delivery of 1600 trees was on the way. Fresh inventory, making very happy holiday shoppers. “They were perfect here.”
BROOKLINE, MA
Richmond.com

Christmas tree shortage impacts Richmond-area; supply is down, prices are up and some nurseries are sold-out, but trees can still be found

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Zach Butler headed to Sneed’s Nursery on Huguenot Road with his two small daughters, Hazel and Poppy, to pick out a Christmas tree. He was surprised to find that the tree lot — which had just received its main shipments of Christmas trees just days earlier — was more than half empty and already picked over.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Grand Forks Herald

Christmas tree shopping could be different this year

How does a young tree become a Christmas tree? They learn how in elementree school, of course. Christmas tree shopping might be a little different this year. Trees aren’t immune from the national supply chain problems affecting other retail goods, and prices will likely be higher. Prices will differ from...
SHOPPING
KSN News

Christmas tree sellers balance supply and demand issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shopping for a Christmas tree is coming at a time when nurseries and tree farms are trying to keep their customers happy because of a tree shortage. “If you want a bigger tree, I would get out as soon as possible and get it purchased early,” explained Brady Nursery Owner, Cathy […]
WICHITA, KS
hot96.com

Despite Supply Chain Problems, Christmas Trees Abound

Supply chain problems and shortages of truck drivers appear to have spared at least one holiday shopping tradition. Boy Scout troop 399 at Sacred Heart Parish on the West Side is expecting two trucks — one today and one tomorrow — each loaded with Christmas trees. Tree chairman Ed Kuhn...
INDUSTRY
fox4beaumont.com

Nationwide Christmas tree shortage due to supply issues

Hamshire — The days following the Thanksgiving holiday are when most Americans begin to put up Christmas trees, but the holiday tradition might cost you a little more this year. At M&M Christmas Tree Farms in Hamshire, Owner Gabe Urbina works year-round to make sure his Virginia pine trees are...
HAMSHIRE, TX
Investor's Business Daily

Burlington Stores Beats, Dollar Tree Rolls Out Higher Prices As Discounters Face Rising Costs

Burlington Stores (BURL) topped third-quarter earnings views early Tuesday, while Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported results that largely matched expectations and said it would roll out higher prices nationwide. Burlington stock and Dollar Tree stock both rose. The specialty discounters released the results as they try to maintain low prices even...
RETAIL
pymnts

Dollar Tree Makes Higher Price Point Permanent

Executives at Virginia-based discount retailer Dollar Tree said Tuesday (Nov. 23) that the majority of its merchandise will be sold for more than $1 by the end of April, a shift away from the approach that has been a cornerstone for over three decades. The decision to raise prices to...
RETAIL
CatTime

7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents

There are ways for cat parents to have a tree without having a tree. Here are seven Christmas tree alternatives for folks with mischievous kitties. The post 7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Bangor Daily News

A tree that smells like rotting fish is so invasive that states are offering bounties to kill it

Bringing the Bradford pear tree to Maine seemed like a good idea at the time. Fast growing with early spring blooms of white flowers, the tree, also called callery pear, is a popular ornamental in the state. But it’s also an invasive species that smells incredibly bad and if it gets a foothold in Maine’s natural landscape, could have a devastating effect on native species.
BRADFORD, ME
bigblueunbiased.com

Bonus $200 Stimulus Check Payment for Christmas if You Are ‘single’ to Help Pay for the Holidays Is Proposed

In reality the course has been treated which is around dollar 1.4 billion which has been reported as stated by the entrepreneur. Also there is one think that the value dollar 400 just cannot need the things very good and also the normal. But all if you’re there is a very good point that this amount in just not make everything good but can make a positive impact at one time yes this can make which has been stated by GOP state representative who is Tom Demmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
