All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to lip fullness, I'm a greedy S.O.B. After the first time I got lip injections about five years ago, they never fully shrunk back down to their baseline size, but I've still gotten them touched up every year or two because I love how it looks. I would absolutely go even fuller with filler if my dermatologist didn't always level-headedly temper my zealousness with her extensive understanding of facial anatomy and proportions and whatnot, so you'd think I'd be a big fan of overlining my lips as an alternative to additional injections. But oddly enough, I've never liked how the technique looks on me.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO