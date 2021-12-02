Deep Dive: How Digitizing the Lending Process Can Help Accelerate Secure Fund Disbursements

Alliance to help corporate tax and legal departments respond to their compliance and regulatory challenges and ever-increasing need for operating efficiency. Deloitte Tax LLP and Thomson Reuters today announced a strategic alliance to help corporate tax and legal departments across the world transform how they work. By combining the robust content, leading-edge software and technology of Thomson Reuters with Deloitte’s market-leading capabilities in consulting and technology implementation, the alliance will deliver solutions for in-house tax and legal teams to address the growing challenges they may face from global compliance and regulatory demands, as well as the urgent need to become more efficient, nimble and digital.

