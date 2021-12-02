ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undaunted Women of Nanking - Episode 19

wsiu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Blanket Fort Radio Theater's production of "The Undaunted Women of Nanking," in the midst...

news.wsiu.org

bookriot.com

Episode 107 Not To Be Shady Or Anything

Tirzah Price is reintroduced to the show as she and Erica discuss some YA news, 2021 releases that were overlooked, as well as a few must-not-miss end of the year releases. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign...
ENTERTAINMENT
boomstickcomics.com

Episode #33 – Thanksgiving 2021

Welcome to the “No B.S. Podcast With Susan and Bryan“, a show dedicated to all forms of entertainment. Movies, television shows, music, theatre, and nationwide events will be covered, along with some other wild segments. Hosts Bryan Kluger from Boomstick Comics, High Def Digest, and Screen Rant along with Susan Kamyab of Irving Community Television and This Chix Flix team up for some hilarious discussions on the entertainment industry. This 33rd episode is all about Thanksgiving traditions, food, and the life of a professional film critic during award season.
TV & VIDEOS
Southwest Virginia Today

The power of ‘Women helping Women’

DUO, the current exhibit at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University, features the works of a dynamic couple, Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley, who have produced a lifetime of work from Floyd. Moving to Floyd in 1974, they built their kiln and reputation in an old barn. Their...
FLOYD, VA
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Christine Split

In a new Sister Wives preview, Kody Brown breaks down over the state of his relationship with Christine months before split. Find out why he called their relationship ‘awkward.’. Season 16 of Sister Wives traces Christine’s exit from plural family. Sister Wives viewers who follow social media already know the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES
oxygen.com

Where Are Killer ‘Landscapers’ Susan and Christopher Edwards Now?

The murders of Patricia and William Wycherley were shocking in many ways including because of how unassuming their killers appeared to be. It was their own daughter Susan Edwards, a librarian, and her bookkeeper husband, Christopher, who shot Patricia, 63, and William, 85, to death in 1998. The Edwards' then buried the Wycherleys in the yard of their Nottingham, England home, the BBC reported in 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley dances in figure-hugging mini green dress – and fans make cheeky comment!

Christie Brinkley is feeling festive ahead of Christmas and she let that show on Thursday night as she attended Nick Cannon's show in a gorgeous green dress. The 67-year-old dazzled fans is a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of glossy black boots, that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Chris Combs Drops 100-Lbs. Without Weight Loss Surgery

Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman’s brother Chris Combs has managed to lose 100 pounds without the assistance of weight loss surgery. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans took to Reddit recently to call attention to how much weight Chris Combs has managed to lose in the past year. And, they pointed out Tammy and Amy’s brother was able to drop an impressive amount of weight without the assistance of weight loss surgery.
WEIGHT LOSS

