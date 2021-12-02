ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

How NATO leaders used quiet maneuvers and 'adroit flattery' to keep Trump from blowing up the alliance

By Constantine Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj7BK_0dC8JFpH00
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President Donald Trump with other NATO leaders at the NATO summit in London, December 4, 2019. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
  • Trump's complaints and criticism of NATO led officials to worry about his intentions for the alliance.
  • After he took office, NATO officials mounted a campaign of quiet maneuvers and public diplomacy to placate and distract him.
  • The alliance survived thanks largely to the skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, new research shows.

The Trump presidency posed an existential threat to NATO and to transatlantic relations.

Before and during his time in office, former President Donald Trump questioned the necessity of NATO, complained about US spending on the alliance, and criticized the underinvestment of many NATO members.

Trump even seemed to threaten a US withdrawal from NATO if members didn't meet the alliance's 2%-of-GDP spending target.

Trump also wanted to restore relations between NATO and Russia, which other NATO members strongly opposed because of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing proxy conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region.

However, NATO managed to survive Trump thanks to the deft diplomacy and interpersonal skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to research by Leonard Schuette of the University of Maastricht, who interviewed 23 senior NATO and member-state officials about Stoltenberg's central role in placating Trump and preserving the alliance.

A personal approach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vITV_0dC8JFpH00
Trump and Stoltenberg during a press conference at the White House, April 12, 2017. Thomson Reuters

The US was exhorting NATO allies to step up their defense spending even before Trump took office. In 2014, President Barack Obama said "everyone should chip in."

At the 2014 Wales Summit, NATO members formalized what had been a loose expenditure target by agreeing to spend 2% of their GDP on defense — 20% of that on new equipment — by 2024.

By the time Trump assumed the presidency, only five of NATO's 28 member-states, including the US, had met that target. Some of NATO's wealthiest members were well below the 2% threshold, including Germany, which became the focus of Trump's ire.

It fell to Jens Stoltenberg and his team to appease Trump and keep the alliance together.

Stoltenberg and senior NATO officials embraced "Trump's demands for greater burden-sharing" because "they promised to generate most goodwill with the U.S. president and were not harmful to the alliance," according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg lobbied allies to increase their defense spending. By making sure to do so publicly, Stoltenberg was able to put more pressure on underpaying members and to signal to Trump that he shared Trump's concerns.

To placate the unpredictable American president and cast him as the main driver of positive change within the alliance, Stoltenberg credited Trump with any success in securing spending commitments.

In May 2018, Stoltenberg visited the White House and, in a clever bit of public diplomacy, thanked Trump for his leadership. "It is impacting allies, because all allies are now increasing defense spending. They're adding billions to their budgets," Stoltenberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MSQU_0dC8JFpH00
Trump and other NATO leaders after a group photo at the NATO summit in London, December 4, 2019. PETER NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Two months later, at NATO's London Summit, which some had feared would spell the alliance's end, Trump announced that "everyone has agreed to substantially up their commitment. They're going to up it at levels that they never thought of before."

Despite Trump's swagger, those increases were the result of efforts by Stoltenberg, who "strategically promoted the view that Trump had prevailed over opposition from other member states," Schuette writes.

Stoltenberg was also always careful to compare "the spending figures to 2016 — the year of Trump's election — rather than 2015, when the allies' budgets first showed increases," Schuette notes.

According to one official interviewed by Schuette, Stoltenberg would even present the increases in defense spending to Trump using "very simple bar charts" — playing to Trump's preference for visual aids.

After the London Summit, Stoltenberg continued his efforts. He praised Trump's push for increased expenditures in a Fox News interview while visiting the US in 2019, saying it had resulted in "an extra $100 billion allies would have added to their spending by 2020."

Stoltenberg's tactics paid off, even if they didn't bring all allies up to their spending commitment.

In 2019, only seven out of the then-29 allies met the 2% target and only 15 were planning to meet it by 2024.

Nevertheless, when asked that year if the US would withdraw from NATO, Trump replied, "People are paying and I'm very happy with the fact that they're paying."

The power of connections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn4kg_0dC8JFpH00
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The other major point of contention between Trump and NATO allies was Russia. Trump often praised Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

In this case, clever public diplomacy would not work, as NATO's approach to Russia "was a matter of concrete policy-making," says Schuette.

Stoltenberg relied on a different tactic to prevent rapprochement with Moscow and maintain NATO's deterrence posture in the face of Russian aggression, Schuette writes.

Firstly, in his interactions with Trump, Stoltenberg kept mentions of Russia to a minimum, instead focusing on burden-sharing to divert Trump's attention.

Secondly, Stoltenberg relied on US officials actually responsible for implementing foreign policy, including Congress, the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZ1oM_0dC8JFpH00
Stoltenberg with Norwegian soldiers deployed to Latvia, November 21, 2014. Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Stoltenberg tapped into those circles "to coordinate policy and maintain US domestic support for the alliance," according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg was helped by his deputy, Rose Gottenmoeller who had previously been the under secretary of state for arms control and international security in the US State Department and whose connections to US policymakers proved vital.

In the end, NATO's posture toward Russia did not change, with the alliance maintaining its operational tempo in the east.

Amid these maneuvers, Stoltenberg managed to maintain a very good relationship with Trump, who often praised the secretary general and supported extending his term for two years.

As a senior official told Schuette, Stoltenberg "was the only one in Europe who had Trump's ear."

Constantine Atlamazoglou works on transatlantic and European security. He holds a master's degree on security studies and European affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Comments / 257

Ron
2d ago

See, like China and Russia did, all you have to do is feed his ego and you can get whatever you want. And Russia and China got whatever they wanted for the trump disaster years.

Reply(10)
53
proudemocrat
2d ago

Trump is a Russian asset that is trying his best to destroy our alliances and our country. Time to eliminate this cancer on our country.

Reply(1)
55
John Grubbs
2d ago

In other words they had to treat the man-child with kid gloves 🤣. They never thought that their gig would have to include babysitting 👶

Reply(11)
48
Related
Axios

U.S. sounds alarm on Ukraine

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by new intelligence — detailed for Axios and other outlets — showing Russia stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022. Why it matters: Most of this was known from public sources and satellite imagery, but the administration is sending a...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden, Putin Set Video Call Tuesday as Ukraine Tensions Grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that's seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Biden...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion as Russia increases troops along border

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia's Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine and said new initiatives coming from his administration are intended to deter Russian aggression. The president offered the measured warning to Putin in response to growing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Edging towards a ‘nightmare’? Ukraine border military build-up continues as diplomatic tensions grow

The talks between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm were supposed to help quieten the steady drumbeat of another possible war in Ukraine. Instead it ended after just 40 minutes amid accusations and recriminations, with no sign of a road-map out of the escalating and incendiary crisis.The Russian Foreign Minister warned of a conflict which will draw in other states and leave Europe facing the “nightmare of military confrontation”. Blinken responded that "the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Us State Department#Flattery
The Independent

Russia says Ukraine has deployed half its army – 125,000 troops – to conflict zone

Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying half its army – about 125,000 troops – to confront pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, and said it had launched its own regular winter drills in its southern military district bordering Ukraine.“The Ukrainian army is building up its military strength, bringing in hardware and personnel,” said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry. The Ukrainian military declined to comment on her statement.Zakharova said that, according to some reports, the number of troops in the conflict zone in Donbass had already reached 125,000 people, “which is half of the entire Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Las Vegas Herald

NATO chief: Countries should prepare for Russian incursion in Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, has warned that the American-led military alliance should be ready for a worst-case scenario amid rising concerns over Russian preparations for a Ukrainian invasion. The North Atlantic alliance remains alarmed by the massive deployment of the Russian military north of the Ukrainian border and close to...
MILITARY
Fox News

Blinken warns Russia: US will use 'high impact' economic tactics to deter aggression at Ukraine border

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Russia that the U.S. will use "high impact" economic tactics to bar aggressive action taken against Ukraine. "We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will [act] resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past," Blinken said speaking from Latvia.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

315K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy