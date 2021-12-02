NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand entering Week 13

The Eagles entered Week 12 against the Giants with the momentum of a two-game winning streak and a potential late-season playoff run.

The winning streak went up in flames, but Philadelphia’s playoff hopes remain intact despite the embarrassing loss, and as the team prepares for a matchup with the Jets, we’re breaking down the playoff picture going forward.

NFC East Standings

Dallas Cowboys — 7-4

Washington Football Team — 5-6

Philadelphia Eagles — 5-7

New York Giants — 4-7

It’s the NFC East, so Philadelphia’s never totally out of it, but the Giants loss took them from within a game of first place, to almost 3 games out.

The Eagles still have another matchup with the Giants, two with Washington, and the season finale against the Cowboys.

NFC playoff picture

Current playoff seedings

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

7. Washington Football Team (5-6)

Teams in the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

13. New York Giants (4-7)

14. Chicago Bears (4-7)

Teams officially preparing for the draft

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

16. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

Remaining schedule for NFC playoff hopefuls

Washington will face the Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants to finish.

The Vikings will face the Lions, Steelers, Bears, Rams, Packers, and Bears to finish.

The Falcons will face the Bucs, Panthers, 49ers, Lions, Bills, and Saints to finish.

The Saints will face the Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Panthers, and Falcons.

Eagles path to playoffs

Philadelphia (11th in NFC) is still one of the few teams in the NFL that control their own destiny. They’ll have a must-win matchup with the Jets in Week 13 and will probably need to win out, sweeping four straight NFC East matchups to land the final Wild Card spot.