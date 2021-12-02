The Holiday Movie Draft

With its green turf, lawn games, delicious menu and shipping container bars, ArtPark was a favorite hangout during the sun-dappled days of summer and fall. But it’s also the best place to be all winter long. That’s because ArtPark has outfitted its beer garden with heaters to keep you cozy even on the coldest days, as well as three outdoor fire pits. Gather round one of the large fires and pretend you’re camping—but with a full menu, a bar, clean bathrooms and blankets available for purchase. So, it’s more like “glamping.”
