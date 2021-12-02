ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Holiday Movie Draft

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s December, which means it’s officially holiday movie season. We’re bringing...

www.theringer.com

newsy.com

Hundreds Of Holiday Movies Hitting The Small Screen This Season

More than 200 original holiday movies are coming out this year and we all pretty much know how they go. A girl moves back to her hometown, a family tries to save their mom and pop shop, two people fall in love and everyone learns about the spirit of Christmas.
MOVIES
Zimbio

The Greatest Dysfunctional Family Holiday Movies

The holidays are a time for families. They're an annual excuse to get together and celebrate. They're also a great reminder of why we avoid family all year. If dysfunction runs rampant in yours, take heart. We all have terrible relatives, at least a few, and we've all had to tolerate them at the dinner table.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Scotty McCreery's Song, Five More Minutes, Inspires Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Newest Holiday Movie

There are movies and television shows that spawn hit songs like Bertie Higgins‘ “Key Largo” or Billy Idol‘s “Eyes Without a Face”. Then there are songs that spawn a movie like Kenny Rogers‘ “The Gambler” or Barry Manilow‘s “Copacabana”. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries upcoming film, Five More Minutes, is based on a Scott McCreery song of the same name.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

35 Best Thanksgiving Movies on Netflix to Watch This Holiday

Thanksgiving Day is here and you've got your famous turkey recipe in roasting away in the oven, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade playing in the background, and family members arriving one after the other. Of course, Aunt Mary brings her amazing mashed potatoes and rolls, and your cousin Greg has mastered the art of the pie crust and is on deck to provide everyone with an epic dessert hour after everyone gets their Turkey Day feast on. As every one goes around the table and shares what they're thankful for, you realize how thankful you are for such a sweet (and yummy!) day filled with traditions to connect with the friends and family that are special to you.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Make $2,500 By Watching 25 Holiday Movies As Chief Holiday Cheermeister

Another dream job! And just in time for the holidays 🙂 And trust me, this one will get you in the holiday spirit. Reviews.org is looking for their perfect Chief Holiday Cheermeister. This person will watch 25 of their favorite holiday movies in 25 days. And the best part? They’ll pay you $2,500.
TV & VIDEOS
wpde.com

Company offering holiday lovers $2,500 to watch movies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — You might know someone who's already full of holiday cheer before fall even starts. It turns out, that person could get paid to celebrate. Reviews.org is hiring an official "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" to help determine the best holiday movie of all time. The Cheermeister will get paid...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Overlooked Holiday Movies That Are Surprisingly Somber

Most winter holiday viewing is drawn from relatively narrow lists of familiar favorites, to the point that even several of our supposedly "alternative" or "contrarian" choices have become well-worn selections. Only particularly crotchety curmudgeons continue to argue against acknowledging "Die Hard" or "Gremlins" as Christmas films anymore, and it's no secret by now how many of Shane Black's scripts are set during Christmas.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Here are all the holiday movies coming to Netflix this season

Netflix sure hopes you'll be home for the holidays this season ... as in, staying at home to watch all of the end-of-year Christmas (and other programs) it has in store. And in October, the streaming service dropped an early present: a lineup that includes: "28 new holiday additions, 11 festive films, 6 series that sleight, 5 gifts for the family, 3 Vanessa Hudgens, 2 Elves on Shelves, all in 1 merry sneak peek jubilee."
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
HOLAUSA

6 holiday movies starring Latinos to watch tonight

Thanksgiving is over which means Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it. If you are still digesting yesterday’s meal and want to stay inside, watch movies, and support Latin talent, check out our list of 6 holiday films starring Latinos below.     Feliz NaviDAD...
MOVIES
phillyvoice.com

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: 'The Holiday Calendar'

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the time of year when you gather with friends and family and everyone you love to celebrate making it through another year by exchanging expensive gifts and drinking way too much. We're talking about the time of year where it's actually socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies.
MOVIES
Marshall News Messenger

Healthcare Express reschedules Holiday Movie Under the Stars

Grab your lawn chairs, cozy blankets and an unwrapped toy donation for a Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars! Healthcare Express invites the Marshall community to watch “Polar Express” on the outdoor big screen at Healthcare Express on Sunday, Nov. 28 at The Marshall Depot, 800 N. Washington St., Suite 2.
MARSHALL, TX
The Ringer

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and Our Fab Five Beatles Albums

The weekend delivered a bountiful feast for Beatles fans: Peter Jackson’s epic, revelatory eight-hour Get Back documentary series on Disney+. Amanda and Sean talk about the film today and their favorite Beatles albums (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Penny Lane, whose film Listening to Kenny G is the latest installment of The Ringer’s Music Box series, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max Thursday night (49:00).
ENTERTAINMENT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Christmas movies, specials and more 2021 holiday programming

Your TV is about to be in the Christmas spirit, big time. The coming weeks are packed tighter than a snowman with specials, classics and movies, including a new holiday romance every night through Christmas on Lifetime. Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries and UPtv are offering new movies every...
TV & VIDEOS
News Enterprise

State Theater showcasing several holiday movies

This holiday season the State Theater has movies featuring Griswolds, golden bells, a grouchy Grinch, guardian angels and the golden age of Hollywood. “We think there is a Christmas movie for everyone in our lineup,” said Beth Pyles, State Theater operations manager. The lineup includes “Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express,”...
MOVIES
cravedfw

Holiday Movie Series at ArtPark Trinity Groves

With its green turf, lawn games, delicious menu and shipping container bars, ArtPark was a favorite hangout during the sun-dappled days of summer and fall. But it’s also the best place to be all winter long. That’s because ArtPark has outfitted its beer garden with heaters to keep you cozy even on the coldest days, as well as three outdoor fire pits. Gather round one of the large fires and pretend you’re camping—but with a full menu, a bar, clean bathrooms and blankets available for purchase. So, it’s more like “glamping.”
MOVIES
DeSoto Times Today

'Encanto' a cute, funny, creative animated holiday movie

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic to add to the collection in “Encanto.” It’s a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I’m seeing is practically perfect, it’s hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
Collider

Great Holiday Pre-Game Movies: Christmas Movies for When You’re Not Quite Ready for Christmas

Not everyone is ready to start the holiday movie binge just yet, and that’s okay, especially because there is a cornucopia of movies that are holiday-adjacent and deserve a chance to shine. Some have just a little tinge of the magic, some are set in the holiday season without really talking much about it, and some just have a scene or two that give it a special holiday quality. So, if you’re getting ready to get in the holiday spirit and need a little something to ease your way, check out one of the movies below and feel the Christmas spirit percolate in your soul.
MOVIES
trinitonian.com

The bittersweet taste of “feel good” Hallmark holiday movies

“Matchmaker Santa,” “Merry Matrimony,” “Window Wonderland,” “Once Upon a Holiday”: the list of Hallmark Christmas movies goes on and on. In fact, an IMDb page lists 133 such movies over the past 10 years. These movies have historically maintained a steady fan base, but the range of viewers seems to have grown. It’s not uncommon to hear your peers or friends talking about the Hallmark Christmas movie marathon they are looking forward to over the holiday break.
MOVIES
Real Simple

Where to Stream Your Favorite Holiday Shows and Movies

The holiday movie and special TV schedulers always seem to mess with me—putting my favorites on busy nights or so early in the holiday season that we hadn't even started reviewing the holiday TV schedules. Fortunately, this year, it seems like even more of the classic holiday movies and specials...
MOVIES

