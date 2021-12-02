ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Stephen Sondheim, ‘Hawkeye,’ and a Conversation With ‘Love Life’ Creator Sam Boyd

By Chris Ryan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Andy remember Stephen Sondheim, the prolific creator of musicals like West Side Story...

SFGate

Nathan Lane, Marianne Elliott and Beanie Feldstein Remember Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim reinvented the American musical by creating something deeper, darker, richer and more artistically daring. In “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods,” he pushed the boundaries of the form and left a legacy of hits. Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at the age of 91. To honor his life and work, Variety reached out to three of the composer’s collaborators and biggest fans — Nathan Lane, who starred in Sondheim shows like “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”; Marianne Elliott, the director of the Broadway revival of “Company”; and Beanie Feldstein, who is filming an adaptation of “Merrily We Roll Along.”
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Broadway and Hollywood Remember Stephen Sondheim: ‘He Was God to Many of Us’

Stephen Sondheim died peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Friday at the age of 91, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy of all-time classic musicals, from “Into the Woods” to “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “West Side Story.” His 70-plus-year career included an Oscar win, multiple Grammy wins, and a bevy of Tony Awards, and soon his “West Side Story” lyrics will return to the big screen with Steven Spielberg’s upcoming reimagining of the Leonard Bernstein-scored musical.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most renowned and prolific songwriters, has died. He was 91. The news has been confirmed to the New York Times via his lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, who described Sondheim’s passing as sudden. Sondheim is perhaps best known for writing the lyrics to legendary Broadway musicals...
CELEBRITIES
Andy Greenwald
Stephen Sondheim
#Love Life
Shropshire Star

Andrew Lloyd Webber remembers ‘peerless’ musical theatre giant Stephen Sondheim

The legendary composer and lyricist has died at 91. Andrew Lloyd Webber has remembered Stephen Sondheim as a “peerless” and “extraordinary” “titan of musical theatre” after the composer of musical classics such as Company, Follies, A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd died aged 91. Lord Lloyd-Webber admitted he was...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sam Mendes on Stephen Sondheim: ‘He was passionate, utterly open and sharp as a knife’

He kept a selection of grooming utensils in his guest bathroom: nail scissors, implements for trimming nose hair, that sort of thing. He had a slightly shambolic air, and a listing gait, like a grad student impersonating a grownup, or as if his nanny had brushed his hair for him that morning. He would rock his head back when he talked and often spoke with his eyes closed, like someone communing with a higher power, which he probably was. His latest enthusiasms were always near the surface – to hear him speak about Rory Kinnear’s Hamlet, for example, was to make one want to go and see it all over again (he actually flew a group of his New York friends to London to see the production). He was equally expressive in his condemnation of work he didn’t care for. He was passionate, opinionated, uningratiating, sharp as a knife.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
MOVIES
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: Remembering Lisa Barry and Stephen Sondheim, 'C'mon C'mon,' and more

WEMU's Michael Jewett continues filling in for David Fair in our weekly chat with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins about all things cinema. Plus, the two of them take time to remember legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim and WEMU's very own Lisa Barry. LIVE ON STAGE: ANAIS MITCHELL...
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 28th, 2021 | Remembering Stephen Sondheim

On this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean looks back at his 2015 conversation with Stephen Sondheim, shares his new Thanksgiving leftover recipe, and talks with actor Ronnie Marmo of ‘I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce’ at the Venus Cabaret Theater. Plus, Dr. Kevin Most answers your COVID-19 questions and discusses the new Omicron variant.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

