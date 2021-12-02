ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The WTA Exits China Pulling Tournaments Over Peng Shuai’s Story

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WTA is giving up millions of yuan by dropping tournaments in China. The Women’s Tennis Association has decided it does not need to do business in China on a short-term basis and has pulled all of its tournaments out of the country. The WTA is not happy with China’s silencing...

www.newstalkflorida.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
thedrive

The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
MILITARY
The Independent

WTA accused of ‘coercing’ Peng Shuai to ‘support the West’s attack’ on China

The editor of a Chinese newspaper has accused the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) of “coercing” Peng Shuai to “support the West’s attack” on China. The WTA announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China citing concerns about the well-being of Peng, a former doubles world number one, and the safety of other players.
TENNIS
WHYY

WTA’s China stance over Peng Shuai could be unique, cost millions

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon did not set out to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced that the women’s tennis tour would suspend tournaments there because of concerns about former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. And based on initial reactions Thursday...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Dick Pound
newstalkflorida.com

Political And COVID-19 Storm Clouds Hover Over The 2022 Beijing Olympics

A diplomatic boycott may be in the works. The 2021 Beijing Marathon was scheduled for October 31st and was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope of getting it in before the end of the year. But marathon organizers have given up on holding the event and that may not be a good sign for the 2022 Winter Olympics which begin in less than two months. The latest COVID-19 variant is in circulation and while its impact is not yet known, it potentially can play havoc with the International Olympic Committee’s signature winter event. The National Hockey League which has seen COVID-19 outbreaks is scheduled to send some of its players to compete for Olympic gold and NHL owners and players want a part of the lucrative China sports market. The NHL did not send players to the 2018 South Korea Olympics because the potential to make money was not all that promising. China, of course, is a different story.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and […]
SPORTS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why does Beijing have the Olympics again?

The Beijing Winter Olympics open in just under two months and are now the target of a diplomatic boycott by the United States, with others likely to follow.So how did Beijing land the Winter Olympics, so soon after it was host to the Summer Olympics in 2008? It will become the first city in Olympic history to host both the Winter and Summer Games.The answer is simple. Potential cities in Europe — as many as six — dropped out of the bidding in the wake of the doping-scandal-ridden 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The widely advertised price tag for...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Chinese#Communist Party#Ioc#Canadian#Cnn
Deadline

U.S. Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Olympics; NBC And Other Networks Face Pressure In Coverage

The U.S. will not send diplomats to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijings as a protest of human rights abuses, although U.S. athletes will still compete. The White House announced the long-anticipated move on Monday. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Psaki said, citing China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang. The boycott does not include U.S. athletes, and she said that they will have their “100% support,” but “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.” “Standing up for human rights is in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

America is Not Intimidated by China’s Military ‘Formidable Challenge’

China is expanding military advancements, including the test of a hypersonic weapon system but the U.S is not intimidated at all. According to a report from Pentagon, China is rapidly expanding its nuclear force doubled as last year. It is estimated that the nation could increase its nuclear missile counting to 1,000 by 2030.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy