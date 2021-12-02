The WTA Exits China Pulling Tournaments Over Peng Shuai’s Story

A diplomatic boycott may be in the works. The 2021 Beijing Marathon was scheduled for October 31st and was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope of getting it in before the end of the year. But marathon organizers have given up on holding the event and that may not be a good sign for the 2022 Winter Olympics which begin in less than two months. The latest COVID-19 variant is in circulation and while its impact is not yet known, it potentially can play havoc with the International Olympic Committee’s signature winter event. The National Hockey League which has seen COVID-19 outbreaks is scheduled to send some of its players to compete for Olympic gold and NHL owners and players want a part of the lucrative China sports market. The NHL did not send players to the 2018 South Korea Olympics because the potential to make money was not all that promising. China, of course, is a different story.

