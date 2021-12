Dock has integrated with fiat on- and off-ramp platform Transak to allow the purchase of the native token DOCK via bank transfers and card payments. Transak, a platform for onboarding global users from fiat to crypto and back using local payment methods, is now available for non-crypto buyers wishing to enter the Dock ecosystem. Previously, DOCK was only available for crypto to crypto buyers. Now thanks to Dock’s integration with Transak, non-crypto buyers can purchase DOCK. Operating in over 60 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, Europe and India. Local payment methods as well as bank transfers and card payments can be used to purchase DOCK.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO