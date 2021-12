A return to bantamweight is imminent for Aspen Ladd, and she wants a former champion for her upcoming UFC appearance. Ladd spent about two years away from competition for a number of reasons. The No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender suffered a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee that required surgery and forced her on the sidelines for over a year. Ladd had her return fight planned for the co-main event of UFC Vegas 32 this past July; however, that was scrapped after Macy Chiasson re-injured an existing stress fracture in her foot days before the event. The pairing remained intact and rescheduled for UFC Vegas 38 in October, but it was canceled again because Ladd missed weight.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO