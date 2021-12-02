ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

DECK THE HALLS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY: LANCASTER SANTA STUMBLE IS BACK!

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea is simple. You make a small donation to charity and receive a complimentary button. You can pick these buttons up the night of the stumble or at various locations prior to the event (preferred as there will be a line the night of. Pick up spots will be updated...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccenterdispatch.com

Deck the Halls for the Holidays

(Family Features) Greet your guests with a warm, festive house this holiday season. Your decorations can be as simple as a cluster of scented candles or as inexpensive as filling a brass bowl with pinecones you collected with your kids. Either way, you can envelope your guests with a festive...
RELATIONSHIPS
Tahlequah Daily Press

DECKING THE HALLS: Holiday adornments beginning to grace homes, businesses

Some families and businesses have a particular holiday decoration without which their season would not be complete. And area residents might notice them when they are out and about this year. At Meigs Jewelry, the store’s large red bow, draped across the side of the building, has returned. Rian Cragar,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
observer-me.com

Destination Moosehead Lake hosts Deck the Halls holiday celebration

GREENVILLE — Come to the Moosehead Lake Region to kick off the holiday season. On Saturday, Nov. 27 the month-long Deck the Halls celebration of the holiday season begins. It will feature #ShopLocal promotions, an opportunity to snap pictures with Santa and write him letters, the Lights of Life Christmas Tree Lighting, the Deck the Halls parade, and Christmas Decor Contest.
GREENVILLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Daily Herald

Deck the Halls and visit Santa with the Palatine Jaycees

The Palatine Jaycees Christmas tree sale will run from Friday, November 26 through Sunday, December 19, while supplies last. On November 26, the tree lot will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. During the rest of the sale, the hours are Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Aquatic Center parking lot is located at 340 E. Palatine Rd., next to Walgreens.
PALATINE, IL
claytodayonline.com

Deck the Halls for a deserving senior in NE Florida

ORANGE PARK – As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Orange Park launches the important Be a Santa to a Senior program to bring holiday cheer this season. Be A Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bistro#Beer#Lancaster Santa Stumble#Button Pick
iheart.com

DECK THE HALLS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY: SEE THE LIGHTS OF ELIZABETHOWN

In 2010, our annual Christmas light decorating went big time. After extensive research, Light-O-Rama hardware and software were chosen to power our Christmas light show. Dancing Lights begin at 5:30 daily. We are broadcasting on 105.3 fm. We also have outdoor speakers for those that walk by to listen to our Christmas music selections. We are currently running about 32,804 lights. All are LED or RGB, which keeps the electric bill lower. Lighted features, or props, are updated as needed or suggested. Our show includes 87 different sequenced songs. The full show runs about 4 hours and 15 minutes. Basically no repeats! We do not collect or ask for money.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Decking the Halls with Boughs of Holly: Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt

The Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt, a German Christmas Market will bring handmade craft vendors, German food, a living nativity, live music, dance, and traditional German culture to the Village of Linglestown. This festival will be a great place for Christmas gifts! For a full schedule and all the details click here!
THEATER & DANCE
WTVR-TV

Deck The Halls for Hanover Safe Place

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deck the Halls is back for another year, this time in its traditional form and “to-go”. Here to share more about this year’s event benefiting Hanover Safe Place is Carolyn Peart. Join in the fun at Pine Grove Farm in Ashland for the 18th annual “Deck the Halls To Go” on Saturday December 4th and the Traditional Deck the Halls on Sunday December 5th. Check out their website for more information.
ASHLAND, VA
iheart.com

DECK THE HALLS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY: HERSHEY CUBS TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Hershey Cubs – Teddy Bear Toss at Hersheypark Arena December17that 7:30 PM is Hershey Night / Teddy Bear Toss. The junior team is going to donate the teddy bears to Make a wish and PSH Milton Hershey Med Center, in time for Christmas. They will also be wearing Commemorative jerseys , with the arena on them as well.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
Newswatch 16

A 'tree-mendous' weekend to deck the halls

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It’s billed as one of the busiest weekends to buy a Christmas tree, and local garden centers are booming. So what’s the best way to go about picking one out? One determined kiddo had some good advice. For many in the area, you can’t deck the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
nj1015.com

Seasonal World’s Christmas Store Is Here to Help You Deck the Halls

Discover the magic of Christmas at Seasonal World this holiday!. Deck the halls throughout your home with some beautiful decorations from the Seasonal World Christmas Store, which is open daily and fully stocked for the holidays with everything you need to make this Christmas a special one. Whether you're looking...
SHOPPING
Frederick News-Post

Deck the halls with DIY decor

Decorating is one of the joys of the holiday season. Families often decorate together, and such traditions may include dressing the Christmas tree and hanging holiday lights around the house. Though families can let their imaginations run wild when making ornaments at home, the following are some great starting points...
HOME & GARDEN
WLOX

West Elementary decks the halls to lift Christmas spirits

Singing River Health System Clinical Pharmacist Coordinator Chris Ayers tells us more on what to expect going forward with the new omicron variant. The 100 Men Hall is hosting its second annual Booker Fest to celebrate the musical genius of James Booker. Director Rachel Dangermond tells us more. Dense fog...
JAMES BOOKER

Comments / 0

Community Policy