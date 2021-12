TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. RVing has become wildly popular since the start of the pandemic. Many people found it to be a great way to safely take a vacation. Once more people found out just how great an RV is, there does not seem to be any going back! Buying an RV is a big decision — they can be expensive, and just like a car, amenities make the price go up. Do you know exactly what you want? Most people don’t. If you’re ready to plunge into RVing but don’t know which one to get, try renting before buying. Trying different sizes, brands, and configurations will make you an informed buyer. Try before you buy is key. Renting gives you time to have fun with an RV before making a long-term commitment. Hang out for a weekend or take a week-long road trip. Enjoy the RV lifestyle with a rental first.

