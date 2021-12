With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise and Erie County's hospitals being 90 percent full, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced the return to a mask mandate. The mandate, that went into effect at 6 am today, requires that masks must be worn by all patrons and publicly facing employees at indoor public places. Poloncarz says that the mandate is being implemented to keep hospitals from being overrun.

