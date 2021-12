The stock price of Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) fell by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) – a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products – fell by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Alset EHome announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering totaling $30 million in gross proceeds of $34.5 million in gross proceeds if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO