Society

Is Santa Claus real? Ho-ho-ho!

westsenecabee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days back, Mickey and Dilly visited the fire hall and noticed the...

www.westsenecabee.com

Post-Star

Ho, Ho, Ho! Mall Santa's return this holiday season

Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic. There is a downturn in Jolly Old Elves, about 15 percent fewer available in one large Santa database. But those who are working in malls and shopping plazas during the holiday shopping season are busier than ever. They're among the brave in Santa's ranks with full-contact visits, lap-sitting included. Other Santas might not be wearing masks or plastic face shields or hanging out in protective snow globes like many did last year.
romper.com

Here’s The Silly Reason Why Santa Says Ho Ho Ho All The Time

He may know if you’re sleeping or if you’re awake, or if you’ve been bad or good (so be good for goodness sake). And he might be able to squeeze himself down chimneys of all the good little boys and girls as he delivers presents around the world in one night. But when it comes to talking, Santa certainly isn’t the biggest conversationalist out there. There is one catchphrase that the jolly fellow likes to utter, and that’s “Ho ho ho.” But why in the name of St. Nick does Santa say “Ho ho ho,” anyway? As it turns out, he actually isn’t saying anything at all.
thekatynews.com

Ho, Ho, Holiday Events At Discovery Center!

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center unwraps holiday magic!. Open till 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. When the holiday season rolls around, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, invites you to unwrap the holiday magic, spread the joy and bring your family and friends to an exciting holiday experience which includes special events all month long!
HOUSTON, TX
sent-trib.com

Ho, ho, ho: BG schools’ Dear Santa is back

Dear Santa will return to provide gifts and food for families in the Bowling Green City Schools district. Kisha Nichols and Jennifer Ostrowski, both teachers at Kenwood Elementary, have taken over the program after original organizers Dee and Jim Szalejko retired. Nichols said Tuesday they have gathered a team of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
#Christmas
qchron.com

Ho-ho-holiday celebration

All that was missing was the snow. Auxiliary police officers from the NYPD’s 104th Precinct on Nov. 27 posed for a photo with a tourist who was visiting New York City from up north. Santa took the time to pay a visit to Glendale and greeted the crowd as The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
NBC San Diego

Ho Ho, Oh No! Santa Shortage Looming Ahead of Christmas Season

From supply chain shortages to rising prices at the pump and grocery store, the pandemic has had an impact on every facet of our lives. Now it’s keeping Santa out of town. That's right. There’s a nationwide shortage of Santas. “We have lost some of our Santas and had to...
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Progress

Ho ho ho...how the Santa Fund grows!

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids keeps growing, with close to another $3K being donated today!. The fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families are having difficulties providing things that youngsters need to thrive at school. The pandemic has worsened hardships that many families face, and the need this year is great.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thechronicle-news.com

The Ho-Ho History of the Christmas Card

(StatePoint) While you may love your holiday traditions, you may not have given much thought to the origins of these customs. When it comes to sending Christmas cards, this long-standing tradition has a fascinating history.
younghollywood.com

Long Live Lacey Chabert, The Queen of Christmas!

( © Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Getty Images) Wherever you land on the “How early is too early?” debate when it comes to Christmas, I think we can all agree that "any point after Thanksgiving" is acceptable, right? So, let’s set the mood with the Queen of Christmas herself:. Although, perhaps a...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
metv.com

In what decade were these Christmas movies first released?

Toward the end of the year, there’s nothing like a comfy couch, a hot mug of cocoa and your favorite holiday flick. Whether you like to rewatch a black and white classic or check out a movie with a modern spin, there is no shortage of Christmas movies to choose from.
MOVIES
GV Wire

Jingle-Jangle and Ho-Ho-Ho. It’s Time for Holiday Lights

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Jack Fog steaming up the windows. Tamale-making parties steaming up kitchens. We’ve got many holiday traditions here in the Valley, not the least of which are the light displays that brighten neighborhoods. Here are some of the bigger ones:. Big Fresno Fair’s Holiday Fantasy...
FRESNO, CA
kidsburgh.org

10 holiday light displays in the Pittsburgh area to dazzle the whole family

Photo above courtesy of Phipps Conservatory. From out-of-town destinations to favorite destinations right here in the city, Pittsburgh is filled with incredible holiday light displays. Check out our top 10 places for holiday light experiences this year. 1. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, which bills itself as “the most...
PITTSBURGH, PA

