Merced police arrested a man accused of kidnapping an eight-year-old child near Rahilly Park.

Rolando Gonzalez, 65, was booked into the Merced County Jail on Wednesday.

The child's parents told the police Gonzalez forced the girl inside his tent next to the bike path.

She was able to escape.

Gonzalez is now facing charges for kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child.