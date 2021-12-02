Winter driving requires planning now

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a winter storm rolls through, Minnesota roads are expected to be slick. Auto shops say a quick vehicle checkup could save you a big headache down the road. “I’m never ready for the winter. But I guess I’ll have to be!” Minneapolis resident Gail Whitson said as she checked her tire pressure Saturday in Coon Rapids. Whether you’re ready or not, winter driving is back in Minnesota, and auto shops say a quick checkup could save you from a big headache later on. “It’s always good not to procrastinate and service your vehicle before the bad weather does hit,”...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO