NJ Lottery Officials: Tickets Not A Good Gift For Kids

NJ Lottery Executive Director James A. Carey, Jr. joins Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, Inc. Executive Director Felicia Grondin in reminding residents to be responsible in their gifting this holiday season. (Photo courtesy NJ Lottery)

TRENTON – Lottery tickets aren’t child’s play. That’s the message New Jersey Lottery officials want to get out to players in the Garden State.

The New Jersey Lottery is joining forces during the holiday season with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, Inc. (CCGNJ), the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to build public awareness that lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors.

NJ Lottery Executive Director James A. Carey, Jr. said, “lottery tickets are popular stocking stuffers and easy choices as a gift to slip into a card. New Jersey law requires lottery purchasers to be 18 years of age. During the holiday season and throughout the year, the Lottery is deeply committed to the prevention of underage gambling.”

To reinforce the concept, the Lottery is launching a holiday advertising campaign that includes the messaging, “Tis the season to gift responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play.” This advertising campaign underscores the message that is present on the “Responsible Play” section of the Lottery’s website.

Felicia Grondin, executive director of CCGNJ, remarked, “the Lottery is a valuable partner with the Council in efforts to reinforce the message that parents and other adults should refrain from gifting lottery tickets to minors.”

“The Council is grateful to the Lottery for its commitment to the prevention of underage gambling. We urge parents to use good judgment in making gift selections for their children and to refrain from giving them lottery tickets,” she added.

Since 1983, the mission of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, Inc. is to provide prevention, education and referral services to anyone affected by this disorder. They operate the most widely recognized gambling help number in the nation, the 1-800-GAMBLER Helpline.