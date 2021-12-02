ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Beach, NJ

Shore Man Sentenced For Soliciting Photos From Teen

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7vRZ_0dC8EBpe00

TRENTON– A Union Beach man was sentenced to 87 months in prison for knowingly receiving child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Herman Christopher Jensen, 68, previously pleaded guilty to assuming the identity of a 17-year-old boy in order to entice and solicit an underage girl to send nude and sexually explicit images over the internet. Jensen did this by creating a fake Facebook account, purporting to be a teenaged boy named “Kevin Bennett.”

From January 2018 through about August 2018, Jensen used the “Kevin Bennett” Facebook account to communicate with the victim frequently, causing her to believe that she was involved in a romantic relationship with “Kevin Bennett.”

He requested nude and semi-nude photographs from the victim through Facebook’s messenger service. As time went on, Jensen requested and received increasingly explicit videos. In August of 2018, Jensen revealed to the minor victim that he was not, in fact, a 17-year-old teenager.

Jensen revealed to the victim that he was an adult named Chris Jensen. The victim continued to communicate with Jensen and in December 2018, the victim traveled to New Jersey to live with him.

Local authorities became involved on December 19, 2018, removing her from his home.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jensen was also sentenced to lifetime supervision following his release.

Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the FBI and the Red Bank Resident Agency’s Jersey Shore Gang and Criminal Organization Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked the Union Beach Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Michael J. Woodrow, for its assistance with the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Beachwood Police Mourn One Of Their Own

BEACHWOOD – The Police Department made a somber announcement that a retired officer has passed away. “It is with a sad and heavy heart that the Beachwood Police Department announces the untimely passing of Sgt. Kenneth Halucha (Ret). Sgt. Halucha passed away in a hospital in Arizona where he has lived since retiring. He leaves behind his wife Vicky, sons Kevin and Andrew, and daughter Leanne as well as three grandchildren,” police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Gets 14 Years For Aggravated Manslaughter

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A man who fatally stabbed his victim during a fight was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for Aggravated Manslaughter. Kendrick Coley, 29, of Little Egg Harbor, had previously pled guilty to the events that took place on the night of May 16, 2018. Coley and Richard Pone had been in a fight and Coley had stabbed the other man. Coley was arrested without incident. Police arrived at 8:15 p.m. and Pone was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Beach, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Union Beach, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Trenton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jensen
Person
Kevin Bennett
Jersey Shore Online

Bodies Of Missing Couple Found

STAFFORD – Police made the grim announcement that Gary and Lorraine Parker, who had been reported missing, were found dead in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove near their home. They had been reported missing on November 23 and were found at around 1 p.m. on November 30. A...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Standoff With Police Ends In Arrest

POINT PLEASANT – An officer pulling over a car without headlights turned into a situation where the driver fled into a house and barricaded himself inside. Police said Kareem Blagman, 41, of Chester, PA was driving at around 1 a.m. on November 28 without headlights on. When Officer David Ippolito tried to pull him over, he parked the vehicle in a driveway on Barbara Drive and fled into the house.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fbi#Jersey Shore Gang#Special Agent
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County K9 Officer Passed Away

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Their K9 officer named Bear has died. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Bear passed away suddenly. K9 Bear was a 7 year old German Shepherd, handled by Sheriff’s Officer...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bayville Teen Dies In Crash

BERKELEY – An 18-year-old Bayville man died in an early morning crash on November 26 along a highway in Burlington County, according to police. Andrew P. Needham was driving east at 7:05 a.m.on Route 532 in Woodland Township when his car went off the road. It veered to the right, struck several trees and overturned, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged In Business Deception Case

OCEAN COUNTY – A Pennsylvania man is facing serious charges after allegedly receiving money while working in a service business and never delivering the products to would-be clients. Little Egg Harbor Township Police said 56-year-old William T. Newmiller Jr. of Havertown Pennsylvania, was charged with Theft and Failure to Make...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Jersey Shore Online

Shoplifting Investigation Leads To Drug Charges

BRICK – Police responding to a shoplifting call arrested a woman for drugs as well. Erika Martinez, 38, of Lakewood, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Shoplifting and Possession of Burglar Tools.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Struck By Car While Crossing Toms River Road

TOMS RIVER – A Pennsylvania woman remains hospitalized after she was hit by a car while she was crossing Hooper Avenue in the township on Black Friday, police said. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina confirmed to Jersey Shore Online that 34-year-old Ebony Shepherd of Johnstown, PA, was near the intersection of James Street at Hooper when she climbed over the barrier and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Searching For Missing Couple

STAFFORD – Local police are still searching for a couple who went missing from Warren Grove. ATV units from Stafford Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department are looking for Gary and Lorraine Parker. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is urged to call (609) 597-8581 or Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at (609) 597-1189 X8440.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy