Shore Man Sentenced For Soliciting Photos From Teen

TRENTON– A Union Beach man was sentenced to 87 months in prison for knowingly receiving child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Herman Christopher Jensen, 68, previously pleaded guilty to assuming the identity of a 17-year-old boy in order to entice and solicit an underage girl to send nude and sexually explicit images over the internet. Jensen did this by creating a fake Facebook account, purporting to be a teenaged boy named “Kevin Bennett.”

From January 2018 through about August 2018, Jensen used the “Kevin Bennett” Facebook account to communicate with the victim frequently, causing her to believe that she was involved in a romantic relationship with “Kevin Bennett.”

He requested nude and semi-nude photographs from the victim through Facebook’s messenger service. As time went on, Jensen requested and received increasingly explicit videos. In August of 2018, Jensen revealed to the minor victim that he was not, in fact, a 17-year-old teenager.

Jensen revealed to the victim that he was an adult named Chris Jensen. The victim continued to communicate with Jensen and in December 2018, the victim traveled to New Jersey to live with him.

Local authorities became involved on December 19, 2018, removing her from his home.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jensen was also sentenced to lifetime supervision following his release.

Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the FBI and the Red Bank Resident Agency’s Jersey Shore Gang and Criminal Organization Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked the Union Beach Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Michael J. Woodrow, for its assistance with the investigation.