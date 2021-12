Crystal Palace’s official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group have called on those at the top of the game to “put action behind your words” ahead of the start of this year’s Rainbow Laces campaign.Stonewall’s initiative, now in its sixth year, launched on Thursday and will culminate on December 8 when the Rainbow Laces’ new look will be displayed across Wembley Stadium in a show of support from the Football Association.Premier League clubs will raise awareness on the issue of inclusion during the next three matchdays but Proud and Palace have urged the governing body and FA to become better allies.The theme of...

