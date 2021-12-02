ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I Reviewed Machine Gun Kelly’s New Nail Polish Brand, Un/dn Laqr

By Lauren Balsamo
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUm, this is not a drill: Machine Gun Kelly just launched a nail polish line called Un/dn Laqr, and I am unwell. Most of the time, celebrity beauty brands just don’t do it for me. As a beauty editor, I test and review a ton of products, so it takes more...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
newbeauty.com

Maye Musk Shares the Makeup Products That Suit Her Mature Skin

Maye Musk knows a thing or two about skin care. “I’ve always had to look after my skin. I’ve been modeling since I was 15 and I’m now 73, so you really can’t last that long as a model unless you look after your skin,” she says candidly a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. But that’s not all—Musk has also mastered the makeup routine that fits her skin needs as she’s gotten older, and she’s sharing her secrets.
MAKEUP
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
thecut.com

Machine Gun Kelly’s Lips Are Sealed

What’s that saying? Bros before red carpet reporters? That seems to be the mantra Machine Gun Kelly is sticking to. Just look at how he sprinted when asked him about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored relationship. On Sunday, MGK refrained from commenting on Pete and Kim K while walking...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Nail Polish#Beauty Brands#Un#Ig#Mgk#Iykyk#Mani
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

Issa Rae’s Makeup Artist Uses This Oil Under Foundation for a Natural Glow

Issa Rae’s skin is too perfect not to talk about, and her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, is providing all the details on how she creates her iconic lit-from-within glow. While Rae’s skin always looks gorgeous, her recent Coveteur shoot has everyone talking. Prepping the skin is arguably the most important part of this look, so Simkin chooses wisely. To start, Simkin uses Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid ($100). “Once I start prepping the skin, I usually reach for Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream. I love it; I just feel like it basically tightens your face up.” Next is Noorface Skinglass Bronze ($38), which she uses to illuminate the skin under foundation. “It comes in several shades and it’s an oil with a gold shimmer infused in the formula,” Simkin tells Coveteur. “I literally dab it onto the places on the highpoints of her face.”
MAKEUP
In Style

Machine Gun Kelly Is Taking His Love of Nail Art to the Next Level

Machine Gun Kelly's style evolution into a walking emo kid starter pack started with the release of his 2020 pop punk album, Tickets to My Downfall. When promoting it, MGK went above and beyond the genre's standard chipped black nail polish with a series of manicures featuring colorful nail art inspired by his new songs. He's even been known to coordinate his manicures with girlfriend Megan Fox.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Get Iconic Brows Like Brooke Shields With This Beauty Product — Only $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are certain celebs out there who have single-handedly changed the beauty industry. Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kits, kicking off a cultural obsession with attaining the perfect pout. Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna has created an empowering and inclusive makeup line that appeals to all skin tones. And when it comes to eyebrows, there’s one star who put volume on the map: Brooke Shields. The actress embraced her bushy brows back in the ‘80s, inspiring others to go for a fuller look as well. And today, thick brows are still in.
MAKEUP
NYLON

Saweetie’s Nail Polish Of Choice Costs $2

Is there anyone more in demand at the moment than Saweetie? As we await her debut album, she just released her latest single, “Icy Chain”, and performed it on Saturday Night Live. She’s been in attendance at every major red carpet event of 2021. She’s even had her own McDonald’s meal. (It included “Saweetie ’n Sour” sauce, naturally.) A huge beauty lover, Saweetie was also recently named a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, and in addition, she’s an ambassador and frequent collaborator with SinfulColors nail polish — a brand she’s loved since high school. Above all else, she’s also done it all looking absolutely glamorous. Over Zoom, she opened up to NYLON about what goes into keeping up with all of her showstopping appearances.
SKIN CARE
In Style

The 8 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When I was first introduced to glitter as a child, I was mesmerized by how sparkly and pretty I thought it was. As an adult, I can concur that not much has changed. I still find myself subconsciously walking toward shiny things, but instead of the chunky, arts and crafts type of glitter, my sense of style has become a little more refined.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

We'd Be "Stupid Babies" Not to Buy Hipdot's New Rugrats Makeup Collection

Hipdot is teaming up with Nickelodeon's Rugrats for a new makeup collection. The limited-edition collection is inspired by the show's popular "A Rugrats Chanukah" episode. The six-piece collection features an eyeshadow palette, two lip glosses, a makeup sponge, and face masks. It's been 30 years since the first episode of...
MAKEUP
Byrdie

We Tried Mario Dedivanovic’s Signature "Lip Lift" Makeup Hack

From jet black to matching reds, you can't deny the power of a good lip liner. Known for its lip-shaping and defining magic, liners can make lips appear plumper, fuller, and just a little more there. And no one knows this better than Mario Dedivanovic. The go-to makeup artist for celebs like Kim Kardashian and J.Lo is also the face and name behind his cosmetics line, Makeup by Mario, which debuted in October of 2020. In short, the beauty mogul has undoubtedly picked up plenty of tips, tricks, and tips from his years in the industry. The latest to catch our interest? Dedivanovic's now-viral "lip lift" technique, which has the full attention of the beauty community on TikTok.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy