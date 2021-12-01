ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Star Heading Back To Japan

Cover picture for the articleBack in a bit. AEW has one of the most impressive rosters in recent memory and a lot of that is due to how varied everything really is. There are some incredibly talented wrestlers on the roster and it makes for some rather awesome shows. There is not always room for...

Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring After Five Year Absence

Welcome back? Wrestling is rather different from the rest of the sporting world in that wrestlers are able to jump back into the ring at almost any time. Since there is no season or anything close to one, a wrestler can work a match or two and then sit on the sidelines for as long as they want. Now a legend is returning to the ring just after officially leaving WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reveals Separation From Husband

Tay Conti revealed that she is no longer married and hasn’t been for a long time. On the AEW star’s Instagram Stories, Conti was asked by a fan why she doesn’t post photos of her husband anymore and if she’s still married. “Nope, we have been separated for a long...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

Nia Jax May Never Wrestle Again, References Bad Reputation

That’s in a name. There are all kinds of iconic wrestling names and even more that fans are going to remember for a very long time. A good wrestling name tells you something about them and that can make for some rather interesting choices. It can be a big deal when a wrestler changes their name, but this time around it seems that people have put too much thought into something.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer May Be Returning To The Ring

Reunion time? It is rather rare to see a wrestling couple that sticks around. While they certainly do exist they can be few and far between. Those that do last are among some of the better known names in wrestling though and it can be fascinating to see them work together. That is what we are seeing at the moment, and now we might be getting another one together for the first time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Considering Dropping One Of Its Titles

A little less silver. Titles are a rather simple concept in the world of wrestling as they are so easy to understand: the person who has the big shiny belt is at the top of the ladder and everyone else wants to take it away. That is something anyone can understand, but there is a limit to how many titles can still be effective. WWE seems to know this and might be dropping a title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Loses Another Star, Already Appears Elsewhere

Catch him down the road. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella today, but some of them are going to get a bit less attention than others. Some of them are over in NXT UK, which is often about as far off of the radar as you can get in WWE, allowing it to put on a different kind of product. Now though, one of them will not be around NXT UK any longer.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On ROH Star Appearing at AEW Dark Taping

A member of the ROH roster appeared at the AEW Dark taping on Friday. As you can see below, ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods faced Sean Spears at the tapings in Atlanta. Woods has held the Pure Championship since Death Before Dishonor and will defend it against Brian Johnson at ROH Final Battle next weekend, the final show before the company goes on hiatus.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Writer Says Vince McMahon Is Burying Current WWE Star

In the world of WWE Vince McMahon is the person that talents need to impress if they want to make it to the top, and in recent weeks up and comer Austin Theory has found himself wrapped up in a storyline with the Chairman of the Board. The storyline has...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk and MJF Make References To WWE Stars On AEW Dynamite

On the November 24th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite from Chicago, CM Punk and MJF engaged in a 20-minute promo battle that opened the broadcast. Several references were made to WWE wrestlers including The Miz, John Cena, and Triple H. CM Punk started by saying that MJF was just a...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Jeff Hardy Sent Home From WWE Live Event

Jeff Hardy missed tonight’s WWE live event from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around is that he was sent home from the road, according to PWInsider. He was not backstage for the event, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On The Contracts Of Several Original AEW Stars

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Young Bucks recently signed new AEW contracts as several deals that were made at the launch of AEW were on the verge of expiring. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had more details regarding the contracts:. “The first contract both signed which started on January 1, 2019,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Anti-Gay Protesters

Anthony Bowens has no time for homophobia or hate of any kind. The AEW star and one-half of the tag team The Acclaimed with Max Caster posted a photo on Twitter, where Bowens can be seen kissing his boyfriend, YouTube star Michael Pavano, in front of several anti-gay protesters. “#Standup...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Added To AAA Mega Championship Match

Just days removed from Kenny Omega vacating the AAA Mega Championship, another name has been called on to replace him at TripleMania Regia, this time it will be a fellow AEW star. As announced by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on their social media, Jay Lethal has been added to the AAA Mega Championship match, joining Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray Del Sol and two yet to be named participants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Tapings

Marina Shafir has made her AEW debut. The former WWE NXT Superstar worked today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and went up against Kris Statlander. There is no word on when Shafir vs. Statlander will air, but it should be within the next few weeks. Shafir,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Now On The Team: AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Welcome to the team! There are a lot of wrestlers on the AEW roster, as the company has put together a heck of a lineup. They have a great mixture of young, up and coming wrestlers, veterans and legends. Several of them have come from other promotions, many of which have had quite the exposure. That was the case again this week, as AEW has announced the signing of a former WWE star.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Contract With The Company

Fans have seen a lot of movement in the world of professional wrestling throughout 2021, and now it seems that an AEW star is on their way out of the company. Big Swole recently took to Twitter to issue a statement revealing that she has spoke to Tony Khan and AEW officials, and she has decided not to sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, and that.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Sent Home

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home by officials this weekend. Hardy missed tonight’s WWE live event from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around is that he was sent home from the road, according to PWInsider. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On Not Wanting To “Handcuff” AEW Stars

AEW President, Tony Khan, spoke with Busted Open Radio today about promos. He made it clear that he doesn’t handcuff his talent with scripts, allowing them to cut loose. “I really try to let people cut loose on the promos and build a personal issue,” Khan revealed. “You’re not going to hear somebody reading a script on AEW, the wrestlers go out there. Really, when I was a kid, and so many of us who grew up on wrestling, you want to hear pro wrestlers shooting from the hip. You want to hear them showing off their personalities and what makes them so unique. The last thing I want to do is handcuff these great men and women. That is why I think people enjoy the interviews and the promos on AEW so much.”
WWE

