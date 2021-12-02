ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Reason's Media Debunking and a Brand New $100,000 Matching Grant!

By Matt Welch
 3 days ago
In a moment, we're going to talk about some excellent, media-debunking reasons to DONATE RIGHT THE HELL NOW to Reason's annual Webathon, in which we ask readers, viewers, and listeners of our various editorial offerings to make a tax-deductible donation to help support the nonprofit that makes all our work possible…but...

Facebook Fact-Checkers Are Stifling Open Debate

I've reported how Facebook censors me. Now I've learned that they also censor environmentalist Michael Shellenberger, statistician Bjorn Lomborg, and former New York Times columnist John Tierney. Facebook's "fact-checkers" claim we spread "misinformation." In my new video, Tierney argues that the "people guilty of spreading misinformation are Facebook and its...
Donate Today To Support Reason's Hardworking Journalists

Hello and welcome back to Reason's annual webathon, already in progress on your screens and in your earbuds. We're asking you to donate to support "free minds and free markets," and we're reminding you of the important work we do all year-round. Today I want to talk about the people...
Washington Post

Fauci Can’t Use Science to Excuse His Missteps

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, keeps saying that his critics are “really criticizing science because I represent science.” Maybe he even believes it. But it might be time for science to find another spokesman.
Own a Piece of Reason History

Established in 1968, Reason has a long history of discovering, inventing, and championing the future. We were the first serious magazine to champion outlandish, seemingly insane policies such as drug legalization and equal rights for gays and lesbians half a century ago when more conventional rags like National Review and The New Republic were locked in twilight struggles over threats posed by long hair and rock music. We were early adopters to the web (circa 1995) and we published the first-ever mass-individualized magazine that sent unique covers and content to 40,000-plus subscribers. In 2007, we launched our award-winning video platform that has gone on to pull 234 million views at YouTube alone (and millions more at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). If some aspects of Termination Shock, the wonderful new Neal Stephenson novel about geoengineering, sound familiar, you may have read about them here in 1997.
martechseries.com

Pyvott, a New Social Media App, is Set to Donate Upwards of $100,000 to the Utah Charity, Run Against Traffic.

For every download of the free Pyvott app, Pyvott will donate one dollar to the non-profit charity, Run Against Traffic. Pyvott, a new user-friendly social media app, has partnered with Run Against Traffic, a Utah charity, for December’s month of giving and January eleventh’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. For every download of Pyvott’s free social media app, Pyvott will donate $1 to support Run Against Traffic, the non-profit organization committed to resourcing and funding programs as well as community activists dedicated to the long-term aftercare of the survivors of human trafficking.
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
