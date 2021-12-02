ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tom Farinaro

insideradio.com
 3 days ago

Tom Farinaro is elevated to MD at Press Communications classic rock “107.1 The Boss” WCHR Monmouth-Ocean, NJ. Farinaro is a...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Radio Online

Farinaro Named WWZY-WBHX/Monmouth-Ocean Music Director

Press Communications Classic Rock WWZY-WBHX (107-1 The Boss)/Monmouth-Ocean names Tom Farinaro as Music Director, effective immediately. He's a New Jersey native who has spent many years in the market including nearly 15 at Press' stations. A lifelong musician and Kean University graduate, in his sparse spare time you will find him playing local venues in his 90s music tribute band and hanging out with his wife and 1-year-old daughter.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Mike Abrams

Mike Abrams joins Lotus Communications as Regional Director of Programming for the company’s Bakersfield and Seattle stations. Abrams has most recently been serving as station curator and music manager for TuneIn, exiting in 2019. He previously served as Digital Music Programming Coordinator at iHeartRadio and as Sr. Director/Music Programming at SiriusXM.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

John Ivey Takes CHR Content Development Role At iHeart. New KIIS PD To Be Named Thursday.

John Ivey, long known as one of the top CHR programmers in the business, has been promoted to President of CHR Content Development and Strategy at iHeartMedia. The veteran programmer for trendsetters like L.A.’s KIIS-FM and Boston’s “Kiss 108” WXKS, will focus on the recruitment, training, deployment and career growth of talent across all of iHeart’s CHR stations.
ENTERTAINMENT
Crescent-News

Girl Named Tom in the Top 10!

LOS ANGELES — The Top 10 of The Voice were announced on Tuesday evening and Girl Named Tom was among the group. After singing “More Hearts than Mine” by Ingrid Andres on Monday evening, fans voted them through to the next round. The trio made reference to the importance of their fans, family and community — and their biggest fan, Grandma Jean.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd Robby Bridges
insideradio.com

Beata Murphy Lands Coveted KIIS-FM PD Position.

KIIS-FM Los Angeles has promoted Assistant PD/Music Director Beata Murphy to Program Director, succeeding John Ivey who was named President of CHR Content Development and Strategy at iHeartMedia, ending a 20-year run at the station. Murphy will report to John Peake, Senior VP of Programming for iHeart L.A. Murphy brings...
ENTERTAINMENT
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION

