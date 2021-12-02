ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Swiss Retail Sales Increase In October

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

Switzerland’s retail sales increased in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Retail sales adjusted...

forextv.com

MarketWatch

Retail sector loses 20,000 jobs in November

The U.S. government's November jobs report showed that the retail sector lost 20,000 jobs last month, after the sector had gained 91,000 jobs in the previous two months. The sector's job losses come as the overall report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just 210,000 in November, well below expectations of 573,000 new jobs. The retail sector's job losses included a declines of 20,000 jobs in general merchandise stores; 18,000 jobs in clothing and clothing accessories stores; and 9,000 jobs in sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores. That was partially offset by increases of 9,000 jobs in food and beverage stores and of 7,000 jobs in building material and garden supply stores. In November 2020, retail employment fell by 35,000, and in November 2019 retail employment increased by 2,000. Retail trade employment is now 176,000 less than it was in pre-pandemic February 2020. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF , which was little changed in premarket trading Friday, has rocketed 130% since the end of February 2020 while the S&P 500 has climbed 55%.
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

French Industrial Production Rebounds In October

France’s industrial production rebounded in October, largely led by a strong recovery in the manufacture of transport equipment, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Industrial production grew 0.9 percent from September, when it decreased 1.5 percent. Economists had forecast 0.5 percent gain. Manufacturing output also grew 0.9...
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

Ireland Services Growth Slows In November

Ireland’s service sector growth eased in November amid an increase in fresh coronavirus infections, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The AIB Ireland services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 59.3 in November from 63.4 in September. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. “The AIB Irish...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

Sweden Services Growth Strengthens In November

Sweden’s services sector expanded at the fourth fastest pace in the survey history in November, survey data from Swedbank and Silf showed on Friday. The purchasing managers’ index for the services sector rose to 68.7 in November from 68.0 in October. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Retail Sales rise by 1.4% YoY in October, beat estimates

Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 0.2% MoM in October vs. 0.2% expected. Retail Sales in the bloc stood at 1.4% YoY in October vs. 1.2% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales came in at 1.4% in October versus 2.6% recorded in September and 1.2% estimated. At the...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Singapore Private Sector PMI Ebbs In November – Markit

The private sector in Singapore continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.0. That’s down from 52.3 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises In October

Romania’s producer prices accelerated in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday. The producer price index grew 26.84 percent year-on-year in October, following a 19.63 percent rise in September. Prices in the domestic market increased 32.42 percent yearly in October and non-domestic market gained 17.47 percent.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Spain Unemployment Logs Biggest Fall For November

Spain’s unemployment logged its biggest monthly fall on record for the month of November, data from the labor ministry showed on Thursday. The number of unemployed decreased by 74,381, which was the largest drop in the series for November. The total number of registered unemployed totaled 3.18 million, the lowest...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
ForexTV.com

Japan Consumer Confidence Remain Stable In November

Japan’s consumer confidence remained unchanged in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 39.2 in November. Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the indicators measuring the income growth increased to 39.4 in November...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

European indices in green; German October Retail sales declined amid supply bottlenecks

Eurozone November final manufacturing PMI came in at 58.4 vs 58.6 prelim. "With demand once again outstripping supply, November saw a continuing sellers' market, pushing prices charged for manufactured goods higher at a rate surpassing anything previously recorded in almost two decades. Higher factory gate prices suggest consumer inflation has further to rise."
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German Retail Sales drop by 2.9% YoY in October vs. -2.0% expected

German Retail Sales arrived at -2.9% YoY in October vs. -2.0% expected. Retail Sales in Germany stood at -0.3% MoM in October vs. 1.0% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales came in at -2.9% in October versus -0.9% booked in September and -2.0% estimated. At the press...
RETAIL
calculatedriskblog.com

Construction Spending Increased 0.2% in October

From the Census Bureau reported that overall construction spending increased 0.2%:. Construction spending during October 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,598.0 billion, 0.2 percent above the revised September estimate of $1,594.8 billion. The October figure is 8.6 percent above the October 2020 estimate of $1,471.7 billion.
CONSTRUCTION
CNBC

Australian retail sales surge in October as economy revives

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Friday showed retail sales jumped 4.9% in October to A$31.1 billion ($22.31 billion), extending September's already strong 1.7% bounce. That was almost double market forecasts of a 2.5% rise, with clothing stores boasting gains of almost 28%; department stores 22% and...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

South Africa Producer Price Inflation Increases In October

South Africa’s producer price inflation rose in October, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday. The producer price index rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 7.8 percent increase in September. Economists had expected inflation to rise 8.0 percent. The main contribution for the increase in prices came...
AGRICULTURE
probuilder.com

Full-Year Home Sales on Track for Record High After October Increase

Sales of previously owned homes rose 0.8% during the month of October to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.34 million units, CNBC reports. After the largest cyclical increase during the October 2020 market, realtors are predicting the highest number of full-year sales since 2006. Investors made up 17% of...
REAL ESTATE
WLNS

Retail sales skyrocket in October, according to an MRA report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new report from the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) says October retail sales were more than September. MRA conducts a retail index survey in which the report results were displayed. October’s retail index survey reported nearly a 71% sales increase compared to September. The report is predicting that 75% of retailers predict […]
LANSING, MI
NBC San Diego

Home Sales Rose in October as Investors Rushed Into the Market

Sales of previously owned homes in October rose 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.34 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. There were 1.25 million homes available for sale at the end of October, which is 12% lower compared with a year ago. The median...
REAL ESTATE

