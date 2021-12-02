ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uranium Royalty rallies on supply stream deal with China's top nuclear operator

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) +3.6% pre-market after agreeing to purchase 500K lbs. of U3O8 from CGN Global Uranium, the overseas nuclear fuel business platform of China General Nuclear Power Group, the country's...

