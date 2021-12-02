ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hut 8 Mining mines 265 bitcoins in November

By Khyathi Dalal
Cover picture for the articleHut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reports 265 mined bitcoin in November which led to an average production rate of 8.83 Bitcoin/day; 100% of the self-mined bitcoin were deposited into custody, consistent...

