Hut 8 Mining mines 265 bitcoins in November

Bitcoin prices plunged by more than 20 per cent on Saturday, as uncertainty and macro-economic concerns led to the sale of some $2.5bn (£1.9bn) worth of cryptocurrency.During the day, bitcoin fell as low as $41,967 (£32,000), losing 22 per cent of its value, before rebounding to $47,540 (£36,000) as of 2.30pm GMT.Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, linked to Ethereum, saw its value tumble by 13 per cent, hitting a low near $3,500 (£2,650) on Saturday.According to Coingecko, a cryptocurrency data platform, the market capitalisation of the 11,392 coins that it tracks dropped by nearly 20 per cent to $2.2 trillion....
Comments / 0