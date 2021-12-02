Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Pistons (4-17) wrap up a five-game road trip Thursday when they take on the Phoenix Suns (18-3). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Pistons vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pistons have lost seven games in a row and have only four wins all season. Detroit has the worst record in the NBA and is 2-9 on the road. The Pistons have averaged only 95.8 points in their last five games and have allowed 110 or more points in three of their last four outings.

The Suns are riding a franchise-record 17-game winning streak and are tied for the best record in the NBA. Phoenix is coming off a thrilling 104-96 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, is 9-2 at home this season and is second in the league in defensive efficiency.

Pistons at Suns odds, spread and lines

Money line: Pistons +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Suns -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)

Pistons +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Suns -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Pistons +12.5 (-105) | Suns -12.5 (-120)

Pistons +12.5 (-105) | Suns -12.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 210.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Pistons at Suns key injuries

Pistons

C Kelly Olynyk (knee) out

Suns

G Devin Booker (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out C Frank Kaminsky (knee) out

(knee) out F Abdel Nader (knee) out

(knee) out F Dario Saric (knee) out

Pistons at Suns odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 114, Pistons 96

PASS on the money line. This game has one of the worst teams in the NBA against one of the best teams. No one has a longer losing streak than the Pistons and no one has a longer winning streak than the Suns.

An 18th straight win gives them a new franchise record and they should get that, but the wager isn’t worth the risk with virtually no payout.

The Pistons have covered the spread four times on their seven-game skid. They are 8-5 ATS in their last 13 games and 10-11 ATS overall.

The Suns have covered the spread in their last three games, in four of their last six and in 11 of their 17 wins during their streak. They are 12-9 ATS overall.

I expect them to be fine offensively despite the absence of Booker and the defensive play to continue to be great.

Take SUNS -12.5 (-120).

Both teams are 9-12 O/U on the season.

Four of the Pistons’ last five games have stayed Under the projected total.

The Suns have seen five of their last seven games go Over the projected total, but the last two games in a row stayed Under.

The offensive woes of the Pistons will keep them under 100 again offensively. The Suns will score right around their season average of 112.2 points but the Detroit’s output will only approach the projected total.

Take UNDER 210.5 (-108).

