"We Love That!" - Ruben Dias Provides Defiant Statement When Quizzed Over December Schedule

By Harry Winters
 3 days ago
Dias, who scored just his second ever goal for the club, broke the deadlock at Villa Park on the 27th minute, as his long-range, left-footed strike flew into the bottom corner.

Bernardo Silva would double Manchester City's lead on the brink of half-time, as his sumptuous volley wrapped up a clinical counter-attack from Pep Guardiola's changed side.

The Catalan was forced into a number of changes, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones all unable to play due to relatively unknown injuries.

Manchester City also remained without Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian continues his recovery from Covid-19, with Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho all handed starts.

Despite the absences, and a second-half goal from Ollie Watkins, Manchester City were able to secure their sixth successive win and third consecutive 2-1 victory.

Wednesday's win over Aston Villa was the Blues' fourth game since returning from the most recent international break, with a further seven games scheduled for the month of December.

Manchester City face away trips to Watford, RB Leipzig, Brentford and Newcastle, and will welcome Leeds, Wolves and Leicester to the Etihad Stadium during the final month of the year.

The schedule is seemingly relentless, but Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has suggested that the squad are unfazed by the large amount of games.

Speaking following the win over Aston Villa, Dias said, "Yeah [we're ready]. The bigger the challenge, the bigger the wins. We love that. That's what we're here for."

City manager Pep Guardiola didn’t quite share the Portuguese defenders optimistic take, as the Catalan said, "Do we have another alternative? No. So we're going to face the challenge."

Relegation threatened Watford are the Champions' next opponents, with the Sky Blues travelling to Vicarage Road on Saturday evening for the fixture.

