ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona and Man City 'Getting Closer' to Agreement - Player 'Should Join in January'

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4are_0dC89mQz00

Any transfer rumours in the past week have completely turned to the situation regarding Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard has not featured for Manchester City since a 6-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round - where he scored the Blues' fourth goal - after suffering a metatarsal problem on international duty.

Ferran Torres only joined the club from Valencia last summer, but is reportedly already looking to move on.

Recent reports have suggested the 21-year-old has spoken to Pep Guardiola and asked to leave the club - with Barcelona seen as the most likely destination.

Now, the question has always surrounded whether the Catalan giants can afford to get a deal over the line. But if a report by journalist Fernando Polo is to be believed, an agreement may not be far away.

He says Barcelona and Manchester City are ‘getting closer’ to an agreement for Torres, and there is ‘little difference’ between City’s starting price and Barça’s offer.

Should nothing go wrong, the forward will join Barcelona in January and join up with Xavi Hernandez's squad for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

If that is the case, Manchester City will be making a healthy profit on the £21 million they spent bringing him to the club.

Despite a tinge of disappointment amongst the fanbase, many are accepting of FGTorres' departure if it allows more game time for academy graduates such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Barça's offer is actually what City value their young forward at.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferran Torres
CityXtra

"Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close" - Man City Journalist Predicts Major Position Change Next Season

When the PFA announce their Premier League Team of the Year in six months' time, you will almost certainly see Joao Cancelo's name in one of the full-back positions. The Portuguese international's performances so far this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. In essence, he has not done much defending, but what he's produced going forward has been mesmerising.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Man City#Spaniard#Catalan
CityXtra

Man City Confirm Barcelona Officials’ Visit to Training Ground Amid Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling Transfer Speculation

Barcelona and newly-appointed first-team manager Xavi Hernandez are looking to rebuild a side decimated by the departure of club legend Lionel Messi during the previous summer window. The legendary Argentine forward joined Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract and ended over a decade of brilliance at the Camp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona know Pep won't keep Sterling at Man City against his will

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling remains eager to join Barcelona in January. While English media sources state City will not consider losing the England international midseason, Sport says Sterling wants to move to Barca. Sterling, who has less than 18 months left on his contract, has admitted that he would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Barcelona pair Reverter, Alemany at Man City Friday amid Torres interest

Barcelona are planning a bid for Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres. The Daily Mail says Torres, currently going through rehabilitation on a foot injury sustained last month, would be expected to cost around double the £21million City paid Valencia for him last year. The 21-year-old Spain international is understood to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona revive plans for Man City attacker Bernardo as Alemany on ground

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva. Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany is today in England at City's club offices discussing transfer plans between the two clubs. Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres are both being mentioned as targets for Barca, while Sport says Alemany has also asked after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
232
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy