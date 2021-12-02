7 of the Most Amazing Winter Wonderland Hotels

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’ve ever dreamed of ice skating on the field at Dodger Stadium, now is your chance. A rendering of an ice rink in the outfield of Dodger Stadium. November 2021. (Credit: L.A. Dodgers) Dodger Stadium has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the Dodger Holiday Festival, which begins Friday. It includes, for the first time ever, an 80-foot by 60-foot open-air ice rink in the outfield. Fans can purchase tickets to skate for 30-minute sessions. The festival will also include an elaborate light display, live music, holiday-themed food, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus, who is landing his sleigh in the bullpen. Admission is $16 and reservations must be made in advance. Ice skating tickets are sold separately and start at $15, depending on the day. Tickets for photos with Santa are also sold separately. The event runs through Dec. 31. Hours are weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO