Born and raised in a working-class neighborhood in Vienna, Kurz was fascinated by politics from a young age. At the age of 23, he interrupted his studies in law to head the youth wing of the conservative ÖVP party. In this position he is in the spotlight so much that the party asked him in 2011 to become Minister of State for Integration. Turning immigrants into Austrians was his project at the time. He still sees immigration as an opportunity for a rapidly aging Austria. In 2015, in the midst of the refugee crisis, he was already seeing things very differently.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO