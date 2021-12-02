ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Will Meghan's big win change public opinion?

This has been a big win for the Duchess of Sussex, as the appeal court has upheld her claim against the Mail on Sunday for publishing parts of a private letter to her father. It allows her to put down a strong marker over her privacy - and the slam-dunk ruling allows her to avoid any awkward cross-examination as a witness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle Urges Tabloid Shake-up After Second Privacy Victory

Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher's appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy. The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and change them...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Vos
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Appeal court to rule on latest round of Meghan privacy battle against newspaper

The Court of Appeal will give its ruling on the latest stage of a legal battle between the Duchess of Sussex and the publisher of The Mail On Sunday over a letter to her estranged father.Meghan 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.However, ANL brought an appeal and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Who is Jason Knauf and why is he giving evidence against Meghan Markle?

If, like us, you can't get enough of all-things-royal, it's likely you'll have heard the name Jason Knauf of late. In recent weeks, the 37-year-old royal staffer has been thrust into the spotlight after giving evidence against Meghan Markle – whom he was employed by as a communications secretary and aide between 2015 and 2018.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Associated Press London#Ap#The Court Of Appeal#High Court#The Mail#Mailonline#Associated Newspapers#People
NBC Philadelphia

UK Tabloid Loses Appeal in Meghan Markle's Privacy Case Over Letter to Dad

The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that the publisher...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

No 10 to ‘study carefully’ implications of Meghan letter ruling

A free press is “one of the cornerstones of any democracy”, Downing Street has said after the Mail on Sunday lost an appeal in a privacy row with the Duchess of Sussex.Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father, Thomas Markle 77, in August 2018.The 40-year-old duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince William's mental health crisis: Duke reveals how he was engulfed by a dark cloud of depression after his air ambulance dash to accident involving a boy close to George's age left him feeling 'like the whole world was dying'

Prince William has revealed that he was engulfed by a dark cloud of anguish and depression after witnessing the aftermath of a devastating accident. In a remarkable display of candour, the Duke vividly describes how his torment left him feeling as if 'the whole world was dying'. His mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

What the papers say – December 3

The nation’s Friday papers are led by the upcoming sentencing of Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes over the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes The Daily Telegraph reports stepmother Tustin was convicted of murdering the defenceless boy, who had been subjected to a campaign of “evil” abuse, while Hughes, her partner and Arthur’s father, was found guilty of manslaughter.🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:"A bruise for every day of lockdown"#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/N8VN88IwJX— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 2, 2021The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and The Sun, with both papers questioning how the...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy