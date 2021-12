Fresh from his featured 7/1 winner in midweek, our betting guru Jones Knows wants to back West Ham to get a result at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Chelsea's chance creation numbers are enough of a negative from the past two games to put me off backing them in this one at odds-on. They've averaged about 1.2 non-penalty expected goals per game over the last 180 minutes of football against Manchester United and Watford. That's a little south of their usual 1.7 average under Thomas Tuchel.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO