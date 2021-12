North Carolina is trying to climb back into the national rankings and is looking for its third consecutive win when it visits Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are no pushover this season, and are coming off of a narrow loss to Wisconsin on December 1. Tar Heels guard Caleb Love bounced back from a four-point game against UNC Asheville on November 23 to come up big in UNC's last game against Michigan with 22 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO