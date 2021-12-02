ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tile Mate (2022) review: Living with longer limits

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTile addressed just about all of our previous concerns with the new Mate (2022). It packs better battery life, has an IP67 rating, and comes in a new sleek black model. The loss of a replaceable battery is a sour note, but this is still the best affordable Bluetooth tracker for...

www.androidauthority.com

Gadget Review

Where is the Camera on My Smart TV?_

Some smart TVs (especially top-rated TVs) feature a camera and microphone, making it easier for users to make video calls to their families. The microphone often enables voice recognition as well. However, smart TV owners have been asking where the camera is on my smart TV. This question stems from the fact that hackers can get into some smart TVs and use the camera.
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
laptopmag.com

Which Apple Watch is the best? Our Apple Watch buyer's guide

The Apple Watch is the undisputed champion of the smartwatch world and for iPhone users, it is the clear choice (unless you need multi-day battery life). But that leaves open the question of which Apple Watch is the best for you?. The Apple Watch 7 just launched and includes the...
Android Police

Should you clear your app cache on Android?

Clearing app cache is probably one of the most controversial topics when it comes to maintaining your Android phone. Many people clear app cache instinctively, either to free up additional storage, or — whether true or not — to keep their phone and apps from getting sluggish over time. But there are a lot of questions about the practice, and whether or not it actually does anything useful in the short or long term. Some contend that Android itself should handle app cache all on its own, and that interfering with default caching behavior is just asking for trouble. But the truth is far, far murkier.
Android Authority

Someone at Amazon forgot to test the Appstore on Android 12

Many apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore simply refuse to work, including free apps. The Amazon Appstore is broken on Android 12 devices. Users are unable to launch apps downloaded from Amazon’s store. The Google Play Store is the overwhelmingly popular choice when it comes to downloading Android apps, but...
pocketnow.com

Get amazing savings on the latest Apple AirPods Pro and more!

You can currently pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for just $170! These fantastic wireless earphones from Apple are receiving a 32 percent discount, which means that you can purchase a pair and score $79 savings. The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelation and transparency mode so that you can choose when to hear what goes around you and when not to. They are also sweat and water-resistant, so they won’t get messed up if you take them to the gym. You also get three sizes of tapered silicone ear tips for a customizable fit and up to 24 hours of music playback with its new MagSafe charging case.
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 down to cheapest-ever price for Black Friday 2021

Get excited people, because all of the best Black Friday deals and Apple Watch Series 7 deals are back! If a new smartwatch is on your shopping list this year, you should grab one right now. These things are selling like hotcakes, and retailers are struggling to get products back on the shelves. If you wait too long, there won’t be any Apple Watches left! Seriously — don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch Series 7. In strong form, Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the Series 7 right now, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to be available. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) for only $380. Normally $399, that’s $19 off and one of the better deals we’ve seen in a long while. You can take advantage of that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the latest Series 7 Apple Watch.
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s the start of Black Friday‘s main event, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza. Throughout this weekend, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowApple has...
imore.com

This charging stand for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is just $15 for Cyber Monday

If you snagged one of the Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, or AirPods deals, you might be looking for an elegant way to charge all of your favorite devices together. Enter the HoRiMe 3-in-1 Charging Station, compatible with any model iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. You could even charge a small iPad or other tablet and earbuds other than AirPods because the stand is so flexible.
CNET

Amazon Echo: 6 Alexa features you should turn off on your smart speaker and display now

Voice assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are consistently getting smarter. Plenty of hidden perks will improve your experience, and Alexa's third-party skills and routines add even more. But for all the cool new games, hidden Easter eggs and smart home integrations, there are also features that make Alexa not so smart. Yes, turning off certain features can actually make using your Amazon Echo speakers and displays safer and better than before.
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
SPY

Visible Is Offering Unlimited Phone Plans at $25 a Month + a $200 Gift Card + Free AirPods Pro (Yes, Really)

We’ve previously told our readers about some hard-to-believe deals from Visible, a new wireless provider offering $25/month unlimited phone plans. On its own, unlimited talk, text and data — on a Verizon 5G network, no less — is a darn good deal. However, to sweeten the pot, Visible is also offering a new holiday incentive that’s even harder to believe. To entice customers to switch wireless providers, Visible has seriously upped the ante this December. For a limited time, new Visible customers who switch providers will also be eligible for a $200 virtual gift card and free AirPods Pro (you can also choose Beats Studio...
xda-developers

Get the brand-new Tile Mate and Tile Sim trackers on sale, starting at $20

The market for small tracking devices has exploded over the past year, with Apple introducing AirTags, Samsung starting to sell Galaxy SmartTags, and dozens of other companies giving it a shot. Tile’s trackers are still some of the best options available, especially if you want something that works with any Android and iOS device, and now the company’s latest trackers are on sale for the first time for Black Friday.
