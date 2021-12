Click here to read the full article. Accessories brand By Far has been circulating on the arms and feet of young starlets since its launch in 2016. So it makes sense that the brand has now collaborated with the stylist responsible for the wardrobes of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Normani, Iris Law and others. Mimi Cuttrell, stylist to a slew of young celebrities, has teamed with the Bulgarian brand on a range of bags and shoes. The line will exclusively hit Net-a-porter on Dec. 15 and will be priced from $415 to $665. Select styles will also be available on By...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO