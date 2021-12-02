Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Logs assist in loss

Kadri scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. One of Kadri's three assists came on a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal. The 31-year-old Kadri has been playing excellent hockey lately with five goals and 14 assists during his nine-game point streak. He's recorded multiple points in each of the last four contests to take his game to another level. That pace won't last forever, but it has him up to six tallies and 17 helpers in 15 games overall. Given his recent production, he's a must-start in virtually all fantasy formats until he cools off.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO