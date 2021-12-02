ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Logs assist in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nichushkin had an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Both Nichushkin and Nazem Kadri...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Quarter-Season Awards

Counting Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Colorado Avalanche are set to lap the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season, producing several intriguing storylines in the process. In tandem with my fellow Avalanche writers here at The Hockey Writers, we’ve brainstormed several fictional awards to hand out to this year’s squad. Our haul of hardware includes a team MVP, the biggest disappointment and surprise so far, our favourite moments, and what we’re hoping to see through to the mid-point of the season. I implored my colleagues to offer up a quick blurb, but I go into slightly further detail to explain my choice. Without further ado, let’s dig in!
NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage Monday

Kuemper will get the starting nod for Monday's home game against the Senators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kuemper will make his sixth straight start Monday, and he'll be looking for a fifth consecutive win. During his winning streak, he's allowed just eight goals on 114 shots. The 31-year-old has registered a solid 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage through 12 appearances this season.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Erupts with four points

Kadri scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. One of Kadri's three assists came on a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal. The 31-year-old Kadri has been playing excellent hockey lately with five goals and 14 assists during his nine-game point streak. He's recorded multiple points in each of the last four contests to take his game to another level. That pace won't last forever, but it has him up to six tallies and 17 helpers in 15 games overall. Given his recent production, he's a must-start in virtually all fantasy formats until he cools off.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Maintains PPG pace

Toews had an assist, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks. Toews' blast from the point was tipped in by Alex Newhook for the defenseman's fourth assist. After missing the season's first nine games with an undisclosed injury, Toews has provided offense from the blue line with seven points over seven games, during which the Avalanche are 6-1.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: No signs of slowing down

Kadri notched a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Anaheim. He also had four shots and went 16-9 (64.0 percent) in the faceoff circle. Kadri made it five straight multi-point games, setting up Cale Makar's goal in the first period before tallying one of his own with the man advantage early in the third. The 31-year-old Kadri is riding a 10-game point streak (six goals, 15 assists) and has moved into fourth place in the NHL scoring race with 24 points in 20 contests. He had 32 points in 56 games last season.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Provides assist in loss

Zegras notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Zegras set up Rickard Rakell for the Ducks' first tally of the contest. Those two were reunited on the second line after Rakell's 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Zegras has shown well enough to stand on his own this year, posting six goals and five assists through 17 games. He's added 38 shots on net and 20 PIM, though he's not an overly physical player with just 10 hits on the year.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Logs assist in win

Hyman notched an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Hyman set up Connor McDavid for the opening tally at 10:16 of the first period. The 29-year-old Hyman has been solid in November with two goals and five helpers in 10 games. Overall, the winger has collected 14 points (eight tallies, six assists), 48 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Takes assist in loss

Jones notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Jones had a shot attempt late in the first period that deflected twice for the Blackhawks' first goal. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to contribute on offense with two goals, 13 assists and 53 shots on net through 17 appearances. It's one of the best scoring paces of his career, so he might slow down a bit, but he should still be a solid option for fantasy squads.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Supplies assist Monday

O'Connor produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. O'Connor came up clutch in the third period, setting up Alex Newhook for the game-winning tally. The 25-year-old O'Connor has been solid in seven games in November, recording three goals and two assists while playing top-six minutes for the first time in his career. He has seven points, 40 shots, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 15 outings overall.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Scores in second straight

Newhook scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks. The rookie lit the lamp for the second consecutive game, deflecting a Devon Toews point blast for his third goal of the year. Newhook has produced five points in his seven games this season.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Logs helper in win

Landeskog notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. Landeskog set up the first of Cale Makar's two goals in the game. The 28-year-old Landeskog has only gone multiple appearances without a point during one short two-game stretch this season, showing decent consistency to pick up six goals and nine helpers in 13 outings. The Swede has added 37 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-10 rating while playing a big role on the top line.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Remains out Monday

Byram (concussion) is not available for Monday's tilt with Ottawa, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram has been skating and appears to be close to a return, but he'll miss his fourth straight game Monday. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Anaheim.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Nets goal Saturday

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Jost added an insurance tally late in the third period, which was just his second goal of the year. The 23-year-old is up to six points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests this year. Those numbers aren't going to interest many fantasy managers, nor will they earn him a promotion out of the bottom six.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Distributes three assists

Burakovsky produced three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. Burakovsky picked up an assist in each period, including on Mikko Rantanen's power-play tally in the final frame. The 26-year-old Burakovsky has put up multiple points in three of the last six games, producing five goals and four assists in that span. The winger has six goals, seven assists, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 14 appearances overall.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting against Anaheim

Kuemper will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kuemper has been on a roll recently, picking up five straight wins despite posting a mediocre .903 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old netminder will try to pick up his 10th victory of the year in a home matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game on the road this year, first in the NHL.
