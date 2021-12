MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Jerome Baker is enjoying new challenges on a defense that has sparked a 4-game win streak. The Dolphins inside linebacker has added playing along the defensive line to his bag of tricks, but says the team isn’t asking him to do anything more than what’s already required. He’s just doing something different. “That’s funny because it’s different. It is truly different. Linebacker, you have a little time to think and react to things. On the edge when you’re down by the d-line you have about a second, maybe a second before 300 pounds is on you real fast....

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO