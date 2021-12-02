Michigan State, Wisconsin Win, Secure Big Ten's Win Over ACC in Annual Challenge

The ACC won the night on Wednesday, but the Big Ten took the ACC/Big Ten Challenge once again after Michigan State and Wisconsin posted victories on the final evening of the three-day annual event. The Big Ten won the even, 8-6.

The Big Ten won the Challenge for the third year in a row, and are now 8-2-3 in the past 13 years. The ACC holds the overall edge at 12-8-3 edge dating back to 1999, having won the first 10 events. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Here are the summaries for all 14 games.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 results

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64: Malik Hall scored 15 points off the bench to lead Michigan State (6-2) to a big win over Louisville. The Spartans hit 10-of-18 three-point attempts and won despite 19 turnovers. "If you told me we'd be 6-2 after the schedule we've played, I'd take it," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "But I'm not satisfied because of the turnovers."

Tuesday, Nov. 30 results

OHIO STATE 71, NO. 1 DUKE 66: Zed Key had 20 points and E.J. Liddell added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Ohio State (5-2) upset No. 1 Duke (7-1) in Columbus. Ohio State erased an 18-point deficit and held Duke scoreless for the final 4-plus minutes of the game to get the win. Ohio State made its final three field goal attempts and last four free throws. "I thought our ability to stay with it was really important," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "Players win games, and we had a number of guys make plays down the stretch."

Monday, Nov. 29 results

IOWA 75, VIRGINIA 74: The Hawkeyes frittered away a 22-point lead, but Iowa (7-0) remained unbeaten when Joe Toussaint hit a jump shot with 8 seconds to regain the lead. Virginia (5-3) had three chances on the final possession but could not score. Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 20 points, including 6-of-9 three-pointers. Former Hoosier Armaan Franklin had three points for Virginia on 1-of-8 shooting.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2020 Results

The Big Ten won the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge 7-5, thanks to their five ranked teams — Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Ohio State — all winning. Here are the results from last year's games.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

Miami 58, Purdue 54

Minnesota 85, Boston College 80

No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80

No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85

Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55

No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68

No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Clemson 67, Maryland 51

Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64

No. 20 Florida State 69, Indiana 67 (OT):

Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70