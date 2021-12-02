ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CT Forecast

Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
WLFI.com

December 4, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update

MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather will get as far north as southern Indiana with SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) parameters farther to the south & southwest. 0.50-1" rainfall amounts will occur, but bit lesser amounts in our northwestern counties. Monday will be windy with sustained...
ENVIRONMENT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be the quiet before the storm. Skies will become partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. It will be a good time to secure any outdoor Christmas decorations, if possible. Clouds will increase tonight, with light rain by daybreak Monday, possibly starting off briefly as a mix.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Forecast#City Town#High Temp Lrb#Uv#Wnw#Oxford#Windsor Locks

Comments / 0

Community Policy